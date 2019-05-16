The New Republic Offers Critique on Socialism in June Issue

New York, NY— (May 16, 2019)—The New Republic has published its June 2019 issue with a cover package, “The Socialist Moment,” in which four writers take a thorough look at the history, appeal, and recent resurgence of socialism.

In “Socialism in No Country,” Win McCormack, The New Republic’s owner and Editor in Chief, examines the multiple socialist “experiments” throughout world history, and considers why “the revolutionary left has always been bad news for democracy.”

Doug Henwood explores the Democratic Socialists of America in “The Socialist Network,” an article that showcases the power the organization has begun to wield in “helping elect fairly radical candidates to office,” charts its complex relationship with the Democratic party, and remarks on its distance so far from figuring out “what socialism in the United States would really look like, or how to get there.”

In “Reclaiming the Future,” documentarian and activist Astra Taylor analyzes socialism’s current appeal and the misconceptions about its recent revival. To a younger demographic burdened with student debt and insecure employment, “socialism would feel like having a future.” For Taylor, the challenge ahead is how to turn a fringe movement into something central: “The world is changing, whether we like it or not. And as we face that crucial fact, we might as well try to change it for the better, by fighting to ensure that more of us have a chance to enjoy the blessings that liberal democracy promised.”