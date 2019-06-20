The New Republic’s Summer Issue Tackles The Fundamental Clash Between President Trump And The Democratic National Committee

New York, NY—(June 20, 2019)—The New Republic’s July/August 2019 cover feature creates a dramatic contrast between the approaches of a fractious President Trump and a cowed DNC. In two provocative pieces, Alex Pareene and David Roth analyze this collision of political perspectives, delving deeply into the root causes of this great chasm.

With “The Man Who Was Upset,” Roth makes sense of the extraordinary petulance characterizing Donald Trump’s reign. Exploring the president’s life as a businessman and politician, Roth identifies one root quality that defines the man’s existence: his ability to get (very easily) upset. “It’s what binds his deliriously incoherent politics, and helps him thread together his wildly far-flung grievances,” Roth writes. “Trump never forgets a slight, and pursues ancient grudges against bygone New York showbiz figures with the same tireless vigor that he brings to his campaigns against his various Deep State persecutors—into a single rancid system of being.”

In thoughtful contrast, Pareene’s “Give War a Chance” investigates the Democratic Party’s long-running aversion to outright attacks on its opponents. Where is their fighting spirit? Democrats seem to be “pandering to their supporters while secretly hoping their nonsupporters won’t get offended,” Pareene reflects. “The future of the Democratic party, and by extension the country, may well depend on whether the party is finally willing to ditch its fretful posture of peacemaking and give war a chance.”

