The New Republic Delivers Scathing Exposé Of Boeing’s Fatal Managerial Failures In October Issue

New York, NY—(September 19, 2019)—The New Republic’s October 2019 cover story examines how financial incentives paved the way for the 737 MAX disaster. In “Crash Course,” Maureen Tkacik explains that despite known problems with the MAX—essentially a self-hijacking plane—the company chose not to ground them, in large part to avoid monetary loss. “Airplane manufacturing is no different from mortgage lending or insulin distribution or make-believe blood analyzing software—another cash cow for the one percent, bound inexorably for the slaughterhouse,” Tkacik writes. “You can say that a fatal design flaw killed all these people, but that’s actually just another way of saying that money did.”

Covering Climate Now (CCN) with Columbia Journalism Review

Also in this issue, The New Republic joins more than 220 news outlets from across the world in Columbia Journalism Review’s CCN initiative. In a commitment to heightened coverage around one of the most important issues facing the world today, the magazine features a trio of pieces examining the climate crisis, written by Emily Atkin, Mario Alejandro Ariza, Kate Stein, and Sam Adler-Bell.

Atkin’s “The Blood-Dimmed Tide” sets a dystopian stage, imagining a not-too-distant future for society and exploring how the climate crisis might affect geopolitics. In all likelihood, the crisis will act “as an accelerant of global conflict, plunging nationalist powers into a regressive rivalry to seize scarce resources and deny access to putative outsiders of all descriptions.” To prevent this coming to pass, Atkin writes: “The voices demanding change have to be louder—not in the pages of books or magazines, but on the streets and at the polls.”