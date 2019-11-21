The New Republic Makes Pointed Case For President Trump’s Impeachment In December Issue

New York, NY—(November 21, 2019)—The New Republic’s December 2019 issue voices passionate support for the impeachment of Donald Trump. The magazine continues its tradition of dynamic political journalism with pieces by Brianne Gorod, Elizabeth Wydra, and Alex Pareene that together present the in-depth case for Trump’s removal from office and press Democrats to face up to their constitutional duty without fear.

In “High Crimes,” Gorod and Wydra set forth three articles of impeachment that detail how President Trump advanced his own political interest, obstructed justice, and personally received profits in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause. “With the nation facing this dire constitutional crisis,” the authors conclude, “the somber remedy of impeachment, enshrined in our founding charter, is warranted.”

Gorod and Wydra also recall the Founding Fathers’ original design for impeachment in “The First Magistrate in Foreign Pay.” They write: “Indeed, the Constitution’s entire system of checks and balances was aimed, at least in part, at preventing the corruption of our nation’s leaders,” with the Founders’ intention to protect the American republic from “corruption...the great force that had undermined republics throughout history.”

Pareene rounds out the cover package with “Making Impeachment Matter,” which uses the President Johnson impeachment proceedings as a lens to examine the current moment. In the Johnson reign, Congress made claims that the president would “self-impeach” as a way of avoiding direct action, just as they have with Trump. Pareene writes: “This faux-savvy posture was and remains an abdication of both political and moral responsibility, particularly when the president isn’t just a criminal, but is actively using government power to entrench racialized despotism — even if permitting him to go ahead and do so is electorally advantageous over the near term.”