The New Republic’s First Issue of 2020 Profiles Joe Biden in His Last Bid for the Office of President of the United States

New York, NY — (January 6, 2020) — In The New Republic’s January/February 2020 cover story “A Man in Full,” veteran political reporter Walter Shapiro uses his decades of insight to reflect on the fortunes of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. With a political history to defend that’s longer than any other candidates, and a lifetime of almost unrivaled hardships, according to Shapiro, “Biden is truly the candidate who persists.”

Shapiro has the experience of 11 presidential elections behind him. One benefit of a Biden presidency, he concludes, is that it would give this divided country a much-needed breather. Maybe it’s time for a “long-overdue interval of national healing rather than a season of dramatic transformation...sometimes, more than anything, a democracy needs a chance to exhale.”

Other highlights from the issue include:

Thomas Geoghegan’s “Educated Fools” takes on the elitism of the Democratic party in its failure to understand non-college-educated, working class Americans. The party that used to pride itself on “liv[ing] in the neighborhood” is now made up of the people who buy up property and push others out. As Geoghegan explores “why Democratic leaders still misunderstand the politics of social class,” he presents the question: “We don’t trust them, and would never vote for one of them. Why should they trust or vote for one of us?”