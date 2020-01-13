How Crystal Eastman Fought for Equality

The quasi-romantic intensity of Crystal’s relationship with Max was matched by her relationship with her remarkable, emotionally volatile mother, Annis Ford Eastman, a Congregational minister who was the first woman ordained in New York state. Their correspondence is full of florid, performative declarations of devotion, and Crystal clearly took many of her mother’s teachings to heart, particularly on the importance of maintaining one’s individual vision and the need for women to have “impersonal” interests outside the family. Yet when she entered Vassar in 1899, it was in defiance of her mother, who wanted her to go to the female-led Bryn Mawr. Her love clearly allowed, perhaps needed, a little space for rebellion.

At Vassar she met the future suffragist Lucy Burns, and poured out to her mother and Max her intense feelings of romantic devotion. Such passions were part of the culture of college at the time, but Crystal would always voice this need for powerful interpersonal bonds—although usually with men. Tall and striking and athletic, she had no shortage of dates, although she struggled to reconcile her desire for men and marriage, and ultimately children, with her career ambitions. It was hard to find role models for a successful balance. Many of the older women prominent in social reform in the era remained single, often in discreet same-sex relationships, but Eastman yearned for something different—an equal professional and romantic partnership with a man exactly like her brother. It was an ideal ironically known at the time as “sibling marriage.” She would eventually be married twice: first in 1911, while still reeling from the grief of her mother’s recent death, to a Milwaukee insurance agent named Wallace Benedict and, after his infidelity and their divorce, to Walter Fuller, a publicist and pacifist, and the father of her two children. In neither case was she able to create the equal partnership she wanted—not least because marriage was not meant to work like that. Marrying the British Fuller cost Eastman her U.S. citizenship under the 1907 Expatriation Act, which dictated that American women who married foreign men had to take on their husband’s nationality instead (but not the other way around).



Eastman backstage at a conference on industrial accidents and workers’ compensation in June 1910 (Chicago Daily News negatives collection, Chicago History Museum)

Eastman got a graduate degree in sociology at Columbia and then went to law school at NYU, both places where the raw numbers of women studying were tiny. Even at NYU, a leading educator of women, she was one of only 16 in a class of over 150 students. Aronson notes that this made her both hypervisible but also marginalized, lacking the basic male privilege, “the assumption of oneself as the standard person.” To support herself in law school, she took a job at the nearby Greenwich House settlement and fell in love with the vibrant radical culture of Greenwich Village in the 1910s and the neighborly ideals of the growing settlement-house movement. These residential homes placed young, middle-class, often female reformers among poor immigrant communities, providing classes and services and trying (with uneven results) to reach across differences of class, language, and ethnicity. Wherever her work took her afterward, Eastman would always come back to the Village, and its idealism shaped her politics for the rest of her life.

Even after she passed the Bar, Eastman would never find a firm willing to employ her as an attorney. Instead she joined an industrial survey in Pittsburgh, analyzing the toll of workplace accidents, which resulted in her only published book, a 1910 report on Work Accidents and the Law. Back in New York, she joined a statewide commission on employer liability and helped craft the country’s first mandatory workers’ compensation program. It was immediately challenged in court and ruled unconstitutional in March 1911, on the day before the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire killed nearly 150 people, mostly young immigrant women. Eastman’s reaction was furious and devastated: “What we want is to start a revolution.”