Larry Krasner’s Lonely, Radical Crusade to Solve America’s Gun Problem

Krasner thinks he can avoid pushing nonviolent offenders toward a life on the margins by reducing convictions that make it hard to find jobs and housing. “You have to be willing to entertain the notion that, sometimes, a measure of mercy, a second chance, or a form of accountability that does not result in a conviction will dissuade people from crime—whereas the opposite for that same person, meaning a conviction, will push them toward crime,” he said.

Local critics have voiced outrage over the program. A columnist for Philadelphia Magazine said it was “disastrous.” John McGrody, vice president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, said diversion was an insult to law enforcement officials. “We put our lives on the line to lock up criminals and one of the most difficult things you can do is confront someone with a gun,” McGrody said. “It’s infuriating to see someone walk out of court without any punishment. It drives our members insane.” He maintained that tough sentencing was still the best response to gun possession. The Philadelphia Police Department declined repeated requests to comment.

There has yet to be a comprehensive evaluation of the overall recidivism rate for people whose possession charges are tossed. Krasner said his office conducted an analysis (“not entirely scientific”) that suggested ARD participants reoffend less frequently than those criminally prosecuted. He pointed out that many people who have been imprisoned go on to commit more crimes after their release, indicating that incarceration didn’t deter them from criminal activity. “Reporting on this issue generally has been about failure of diversion,” he said. “It’s never about failure when you don’t divert.”