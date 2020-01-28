Larry Krasner’s Lonely, Radical Crusade to Solve America’s Gun Problem

And it’s at those higher levels where Krasner’s reforms may face their biggest challenge, given some of the high-profile enemies he seems to relish making, like McSwain and Donald Trump, who has singled him out at rallies for condemnation. Indeed, during the interview, Krasner smiled when he bluntly labeled as “racist” suburban and rural legislators who have opposed calls to shutter prisons.

In June, staffers in the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, vented about Krasner’s diversion program, according to emails obtained by criminal justice reform group the Justice Collaborative and reported by The Intercept. Diversion for gun possession charges would “allow violent offenders to be on the street increasing crime and shootings/homicides,” wrote Brendan O’Malley, the state’s chief deputy attorney general for gun violence. The staffers went on to pitch the Inquirer on negative stories about Krasner and guns in off-the-record conversations.

In July, the state legislature passed a law that allows police in Philadelphia to bypass Krasner and ask the state attorney general to press gun possession charges. After widespread criticism, Shapiro said days later that he would support a repeal. Nonetheless, the law is still in place, and the episode damaged Shapiro and Krasner’s already fraught relationship.

Others in the legislature want to further tie Krasner’s hands. In August, two state senators introduced Philadelphia-specific legislation that would impose two-year minimum prison sentences on those convicted of possessing a gun in public in the city without a license to carry—exactly the kinds of defendants Krasner now diverts out of the justice system. The bill has not advanced out of committee. In late September, the state House Judiciary Committee advanced a separate bill to impose mandatory minimum sentences on people convicted of crimes committed with firearms.

One of Krasner’s few vocal advocates in state government is a former member of his staff, Movita Johnson-Harrell. She is a social worker who began working on violence prevention after her own teenage son was shot and killed.

Johnson-Harrell said that the lack of funding for community gun violence prevention spurred her to get into politics. For years, she watched as promising anti-violence programs languished for lack of resources. In South Philadelphia, a focused deterrence pilot program funded with a modest $130,000 annual budget was credited with a 35 percent drop in shootings over two years, but the funding expired.

Johnson-Harrell hopes she can convince lawmakers to reverse these trends, though only one Republican has said he is interested in her proposals. “I have to believe that,” she said, her voice breaking. “My life revolves around this. I have another black son in Philadelphia. I have four grandchildren. I have to believe we can change this.”

Krasner, for his part, doesn’t hold out hope that the state government in its current form will prove supportive. “The politics have to be right,” Krasner acknowledged. “But somebody has to be willing to shrink the criminal justice footprint and put the money back into things that prevent crime. Somebody has to be willing to close jails.”