Brazilian Conservatives Really Hate Glenn Greenwald

While the reporting was as provocative as it was illuminating, the political impact of Vaza Jato has been surprisingly muted. When the first stories were published, I was struck by their their potentially explosive implications. Most notably, by publishing incriminating text messages and other communications, Vaza Jato shattered the pristine image of Judge Sérgio Moro, who garnered international acclaim between 2015 and 2018 for his work overseeing high-profile corruption trials like that of former president Lula. As the Washington Post reported in December 2015, “when Brazilians flooded the streets to protest corruption and call for [then President Dilma] Rousseff’s impeachment on four occasions this year, many wore Moro masks, waved banners with his name or carried inflatable Moro dolls.” We now know, however, on account of The Intercept’s reporting, that Moro was secretly advising the prosecution in Lula’s case, a grievous ethical breach.

Lula remains a popular if divisive figure who was leading the polls for the 2018 presidential race at the time of his imprisonment. Further underscoring Moro’s duplicity is the fact that, after sending Lula to jail, he went on to join the administration of far-right extremist Jair Bolsonaro, arguably the biggest individual beneficiary of Lula’s disqualification from the race. Bolsonaro, a notorious homophobe and racist, has responded to Vaza Jato by attacking Greenwald in deeply personal terms, calling him a “scoundrel” who married a Brazilian and adopted Brazilian children only to avoid being deported and declaring that he might yet face jail time in Brazil.

Several months later, Moro, now Minister of Justice, remains largely unscathed by the scandalous Vaza Jato revelations. In fact, a poll earlier this year found him to be the most trusted public figure in Brazilian politics, with 33 percent expressing a high degree of trust in him versus 30 percent for Lula, who came in second. That’s despite the fact that neither Moro nor anyone else implicated in The Intercept’s reporting has contested its substance. If Moro is no longer the untarnished paragon of civic virtue, he is seen by many supporters instead as the wily strategist working every angle—above board or subterranean, as needed—to block a Workers’ Party comeback. Unacknowledged by his admirers is the lengths to which Moro has gone to shield his rightwing allies from legal scrutiny. It was perhaps naïve to think Moro’s own words might condemn him, particularly since millions of Brazilians were driven by thirteen years of uninterrupted Workers’ Party governance to see key institutions and conventions of democracy as obstacles to be worked around rather than engaged. Indeed, what is most alarming about the juridical threats Greenwald now faces is not so much that they come from a government intent on silencing him—such thuggery was to be expected from a Bolsonaro presidency—but that so many in Brazil are celebrating thinly-veiled government censorship and flocking to defend the integrity of a man like Moro whose lack of scruples has been amply documented. On Tuesday, Claudio Dantas, a journalist with the popular rightwing website O Antagonista, published a video calling Greenwald a self-serving hypocrite, and saying he laughed when Greenwald asserted his absolute right to protect his source. In the same video, Dantas went on to praise Bolsonaro’s neoliberal economic agenda and to question the corruption scandals of bygone Workers’ Party administrations. Anti-Greenwald schadenfreude has become a prominent feature of rightwing Brazilian politics.



The Intercept, in its response to the charge against Greenwald on Tuesday, noted that “the Bolsonaro government has repeatedly made it clear that it does not believe in basic press freedoms. Today’s announcement that a criminal complaint has been filed against Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald is the latest example of journalists facing serious threats in Brazil.” In a personal statement, Greenwald placed the charges against him within the broader context of the democratic disarray under Bolsonaro: