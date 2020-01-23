The New Pope’s Tireless Commitment to Transgression

The titular New Pope is, as you are no doubt aware if you have seen this season’s marketing, played by John Malkovich: An Englishman with an extremely loony accent, Sir John Brannox is a fop, a former punk, and softhearted enough that other characters constantly talk about his being made of porcelain. There is a running gag about his close friendship with Meghan Markle and another about his being a “socialite.” “My favorite people are Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson, Sean Penn, Sharon Stone, and Marilyn Manson,” he remarks while watching Easy Rider. “They seem free.” When he says “parents,” it sounds like he’s saying “parrots,” and when he says “pope,” the word has more syllables than it ought to have.

The New Pope, much like its predecessor, is a disco-fueled synthesis of dense ecclesiastical politics and high-camp sex appeal.

“He is persuasive, he’s seductive, he envelops you,” his chief of marketing remarks. “The man seems to be made of velvet.” Later, she remarks that he reminds her of somebody: “My favorite actor, John Malkovich.” “He doesn’t do much for me,” Brannox shrugs, as if he barely knows who John Malkovich is. This kind of meta humor is the lifeblood of The New Pope, its sometime absurdity often excused by the addition of a note of the surreal. Marilyn Manson, playing himself, becomes an audience surrogate when he turns up to meet the pope and is visibly disappointed that he isn’t the young, hot pope from season one. Sharon Stone, playing herself, is asked politely to refrain “from the crossing or uncrossing of [her] legs” during her visit to the Vatican. Throughout the series, subjects as diverse and troubling as child abuse and terrorism, not to mention murder and the exploitation of underage sex workers, share space with flashy set pieces, nude scenes, and jokes about SSC Napoli. As far as I recall, only one female character under the age of 50 who has actual dialogue does not get naked. Still, fans of The Young Pope will not necessarily have been expecting a single, coherent tone, nor will they balk at some of Sorrentino’s racier digressions. The New Pope, much like its predecessor, is a disco-fueled synthesis of dense ecclesiastical politics and high-camp sex appeal, its vibe often simultaneously eccentric and ecstatic.

As in The Young Pope, too, an interest in the disparity between physical and spiritual states pervades The New Pope. In the case of the show’s interest in sick and disabled bodies, this occasionally manifests itself in something not quite tasteful, a belief in the inherent purity of those whose bodies do not offer them the opportunity to be as venal, self-centered, or apt to use their sexuality for ill as “perfect” specimens. Brannox, who chooses to be known as Pope John Paul III, is a less perfect specimen of manhood than Lenny Belardo, making it logical that he is also less of a fanatic: He believes that love—be it religious or romantic—ought to manifest itself as abstract tenderness, never as concrete passion. His reasonable attitude to faith, to say nothing of his aversion to real conflict, makes him infinitely easier to root for than his predecessor. (“I suffered when Great Britain voted for Brexit,” he sighs to the assembled cardinals. Brannox, c’est moi.)