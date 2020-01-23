The New Pope’s Tireless Commitment to Transgression

In 2017’s The Young Pope, Paolo Sorrentino served up what was arguably one of the best television scenes of the last decade—namely Jude Law, as Pope Pius XIII, being dressed in his ceremonial finery to the blasphemous, perfect strains of LMFAO’s club hit I’m Sexy and I Know It. Not since Dickie Greenleaf had Law found a character so suited to his particular combination of good looks and arrogance, his cocky mien suggesting that desirability and divinity may be more or less the same thing. (“You know something, Holy Father?” Pius’s secretary of state tells him, irritably, in an earlier episode. “You are as handsome as Jesus, but you are not actually Jesus.” “I may actually be more handsome,” Pius grins. “But keep that to yourself.”) “No other musical attempts were carried out for this scene,” Sorrentino informed GQ, who called his use of the LMFAO track “trippy” and “spectacular.” This makes sense: Dumb as it is, the song is, too, about the power conferred by good looks, the way that gorgeousness can be as confounding to an onlooker as witnessing a miracle. Sexiness, The Young Pope appeared to imply, is next to Godliness.

Pius XIII, né Archbishop Lenny Belardo of New York, is a chain-smoking, Cherry Coke Zero–loving sex symbol who happens to have been elected into the most powerful position in the Catholic Church. He is also, much to the chagrin of the cardinals who elected him, a tyrant: conservative, full of hellfire, and seemingly immune to the temptations of the flesh. If The Young Pope had been the show the internet believed it would be—one about a cool, bed-hopping pope remaking the Catholic church in his own libidinous, liberated image—it would have been DOA, a one-note gag that was not terribly insightful to begin with. Instead, Lenny’s old-school ideas, his initial extremism and dour outlook on contemporary sexual values, made him an intriguing antihero and The Young Pope a 10-hour meditation on the contradictions inherent in treating a fallible, corporeal man as a conduit for the infallible, heavenly voice of God.

For the most part, Lenny is empty, a man obsessed with the absence of his real, flesh-and-blood parents, hoping to appease a different kind of Father. He refuses to allow his public to get a look at his “handsome” face, a move that he sees as self-sacrifice and that the viewer might interpret either as a power play or an extremely clever, teasing piece of marketing. In The Young Pope’s season finale, he suffers a heart attack while standing on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, believing he has glimpsed his estranged parents in the crowd. “One day I will die,” he tells the faithful, “and I will finally be able to embrace you all, one by one.” It is another failure of the body, and another recognition of its limits in the face of a position that requires him to channel the divine.

The New Pope opens with him in a coma, being tended to by a young nurse in a room lit by a neon crucifix—because he’s sexy and she knows it, the young nurse is unable to keep herself from masturbating after administering his nightly sponge bath. We are left in no doubt as to Sorrentino’s tireless commitment to transgression. The opening credits, showing nuns dancing like strippers to the strains of Euro-house, resemble something from a nunsploitation film directed by Gaspar Noé.