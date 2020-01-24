Football Is the Villain in Aaron Hernandez’s True Crime Story

The film wants us to believe this is all a consequence of the fact that Hernandez led a “double life.” To that end, it trots out Dennis Sansoucie, a high school acquaintance who says the two were lovers when they were boys. I don’t doubt the veracity of his account, and I think many people feign ignorance of the sorts of things high school dudes get up to. But this doesn’t prove anything about Hernandez’s sexual identity (there are straight men who have or have had sex with men) and isn’t nearly as illuminating as the film thinks it is. Hernandez’s sole conviction was for the murder of a friend, Odin Lloyd. Was the motive to prevent Lloyd from saying something about Hernandez’s sexual identity? There’s as much evidence that it was to prevent Lloyd from implicating him in the Kennedy assassination. It’s utterly made up, and it’s irresponsible that Killer floats the possibility.

The show is built around recordings of prison telephone calls between Hernandez and his partner, Shayanna Jenkins, and their daughter, as well as his agent and his mother. These are awful to listen to, mostly because we shouldn’t be listening to them. Even if Hernandez didn’t have a legal expectation of privacy, what’s gained by hearing him coo at his baby daughter? If we need this to see Hernandez as human, we’re the ones with the problem. Listening to his mother berate him for not giving her a million dollars made me want to cry.

All it takes to be a talking head is a willingness to show up when the camera rolls. If we’re going to use podcasts and prestige-ish documentaries to draft history, we should remember that we’re hearing the facts from the people most willing to raise their hands. In this case, they include some of Hernandez’s childhood friends, other football players, and a Boston Globe reporter who marvels that Hernandez’s trial was a media circus, perhaps forgetting that she herself works in the media.