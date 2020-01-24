Football Is the Villain in Aaron Hernandez’s True Crime Story

The story of Aaron Hernandez—money, fame, sex, murder—is sensational. Thus it should not surprise that the new documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which seeks to explain why this wildly successful athlete would kill a man in cold blood, is lurid. It’s difficult to understand our seemingly bottomless appetite for true crime as anything but schadenfreude. Our impulse to rubberneck may be less unsavory than the crimes themselves, but it still makes me feel dirty. Perhaps that is the point, or part of the pleasure.

Hernandez was raised in the well-enough-to-do Connecticut suburbs. He had a tumultuous upbringing, suffering what could fairly be called abuse at the hands of his demanding, football-obsessed father. But he had a gift, and the discipline to hone his body into a machine. Sports are games but like virtually everything else in this culture, they’ve been transformed by capital into something deeply un-fun. Hernandez left high school early to attend the University of Florida, where football is both religion and an industry. He then left college his junior year, and in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft, was tapped to join the New England Patriots.

Killer, directed by Geno McDermott, assumes a decidedly convoluted form, perhaps because it ought to be a conventional documentary film rather than doled out to us in a “limited” series format (it’s three episodes). The work is distributed by Netflix and there’s probably some in-house research supporting that people want to watch things unfold in installments. But Killer feels padded and repetitive, overlong and confusingly told.

The first two episodes seemed design to crescendo on certain details—Hernandez had male lovers! Hernandez allegedly shot and killed two men then went on to play a full season of football! —but the circumstances of the case are well-enough known (and so recent) that even I, the least-informed person in America on the subject of sports, remembered them.