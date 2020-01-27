The Limits of the Confessional Novel

Much of Topics of Conversation unfolds like this, with women speaking in turns. They tell each other about former relationships and pregnancies, about wanting to sleep with their therapists. The testimonies in the book are long, unfolding at a pace of approximately one per chapter. Popkey’s narrator will occasionally divulge her own memories, but mostly she adopts the Cuskian stance of the listener. Over the book’s course we learn the rough inflection points of her life—she marries, she cheats, she has a baby—but never her name. This seems crucial, the foundational privacy that permits all other disclosures; we know everything about this woman, but we don’t know who she is.

People who read and write literature like to invoke the myth that storytelling is an emancipatory, even life-sustaining, exercise, but in Topics its potential feels suspect. Many of the book’s stories revolve around a failure—of nerve, of feeling, of a marriage. While speaking, one woman posits that she must have been “tricked” into the guiding desires of her life; under patriarchy, she “could not trust” herself to want in a way that was ethical or healthy. Self-reflection, here, can feel akin to fingering a fabric for its primeval snarl, the point where it all went wrong. Confession does not always imply atonement.

Popkey’s novel opens onto a vista of blue. The narrator, 21 and “daffy with sensation,” is vacationing on the Italian seaside with two well-to-do psychoanalysts who have hired her as an au pair for their youngest children. The father is largely absent. The mother, Artemisia, is the best kind of narcissist in literature—which is to say, the glamorous kind—someone who wafts around in white linen and declares Sylvia Plath to be “not a very good poet … but yes, an interesting person.” She takes the narrator into her confidence, relating a sometimes violent affair she had with a professor when she was young: “I have,” she says, “never wanted control in my interpersonal relationships. I have only wanted to be cared for.”