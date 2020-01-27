The Limits of the Confessional Novel

Four women, all single mothers, are drinking wine together. As often happens when people sit in the same room sharing the same alcohol, they begin to exchange stories. Each woman chooses the pivotal moment in her life when a certain domestic situation—“kid and no partner”—became “inevitable.” Each narrates to the others how, or when, “it happened.”

TOPICS OF CONVERSATION by Miranda Popkey Knopf, 224 pp., $24.00

The resulting testimonies, like the rest of Miranda Popkey’s debut novel, Topics of Conversation, involve shame, self-hatred, misogyny, and, quite frequently, the appearance of predatory older men. One woman, the novel’s narrator, recounts an affair she had in college with a professor, and the night he ordered her not to “fucking move” while holding her facedown against a bed. Another woman presents a similar case study: She was 23, he 50 and verbally abusive. “If you’re a man, a white man, being mean,” she summarizes, “you usually get what you want.” Both characters admit to the relief of going limp, physically and existentially, in the face of male power. They suspect that their stories possess oracular power, that a single moment might explain and determine all of what follows from it—one’s entire life.

Much of Topics of Conversation unfolds like this, with women speaking in turns. They tell each other about former relationships and pregnancies, about wanting to sleep with their therapists. The testimonies in the book are long, unfolding at a pace of approximately one per chapter. Popkey’s narrator will occasionally divulge her own memories, but mostly she adopts the Cuskian stance of the listener. Over the book’s course we learn the rough inflection points of her life—she marries, she cheats, she has a baby—but never her name. This seems crucial, the foundational privacy that permits all other disclosures; we know everything about this woman, but we don’t know who she is.

People who read and write literature like to invoke the myth that storytelling is an emancipatory, even life-sustaining, exercise, but in Topics its potential feels suspect. Many of the book’s stories revolve around a failure—of nerve, of feeling, of a marriage. While speaking, one woman posits that she must have been “tricked” into the guiding desires of her life; under patriarchy, she “could not trust” herself to want in a way that was ethical or healthy. Self-reflection, here, can feel akin to fingering a fabric for its primeval snarl, the point where it all went wrong. Confession does not always imply atonement.