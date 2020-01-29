Laos’s Forgotten War

Though I hate to admit my own ignorance, I will: I only just learned about the Plain of Jars, a series of more than 90 archeological sites in Laos, containing hundreds of stone vessels dating from the fifth century BCE. I learned about Stonehenge as a schoolboy, maybe because that site is older; maybe because its existence burnishes the myth of European centrality to human history; or maybe because the United States bombed the hell out of Laos for nine years, transforming the Plain of Jars into a death trap. Recording this in our history books would be simply too shameful, demanding the kind of self-examination at which this country has never excelled.

RUN ME TO EARTH by Paul Yoon Simon & Schuster, 272 pp., $26.00

Run Me to Earth, Paul Yoon’s second novel (he’s also the author of two collections of short stories), is set partially in this landscape. It is, in some fashion, an act of archeology, an attempt to comprehend a recent history that nevertheless feels as distant as the Iron Age. In a prefatory author’s note, Yoon gives the reader the context our educations might have overlooked: Between 1964 and 1973, the U.S. dropped more than 500,000 bombs on Laos, “the equivalent of one bombardment every eight minutes, twenty-four hours a day, for nine years.”

Another reason I can perhaps be forgiven my ignorance of this ancient site: Experts can barely study it, because the Plain, as so much of Laos, is full of unexploded ordnance.

The book opens in 1969. Three teenagers, Alisak, Prany, and Noi, have found something like safe haven at an improvised hospital, located in a stately old home once inhabited by a Frenchman known only as the Tobacco Captain. They’re orphans: Alisak’s parents died from opium addiction, while Prany and Noi, brother and sister, cannot recall their mother and lost their father in the war. They devise a family of their own, with Vang, the doctor overseeing this facility, near a father figure.