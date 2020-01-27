The Enemies of Truth

For every time he called me a split-the-difference bien-pensant, and for every time I called him a pseudo–Lord Byron, we seemed to become better friends. We would say rude things about each other in print, and then we’d exchange tentatively regretful emails without yielding an inch, and then we’d meet for a drink and the whole thing would go unmentioned, and somehow there was more warmth between us than before. Exchanging barbs was a way of bonding with Christopher.

This, it’s implied, is how discourse ought to be. Writers should argue fiercely about issues that matter, yes, but not so fiercely that they can’t grab drinks, settle up, and nominate each other for the Hitchens Prize. The world of ideas, as rendered by Packer, is a very different kind of place than the world where most human beings reside. Above them, the wise—people like Packer, people like Hitchens—busy themselves with the ideas that shape, and occasionally end, the lives of the rest. This is a profession made noble by abstraction. When an idea is simply an idea, things can be civil. And when things are civil, things are pure.

That, anyway, is how things appear. Underneath, as Hitchens proved, esteemed writers are possessed of exactly the same impulses and biases—the same rage and grievances—as anybody else. Moreover, one can see in Packer’s ideal not only the emotional and moral distance that makes breezy punditry about distant wars possible, but also the roots of Packer’s preoccupation with social media, which has collapsed the gap between writers and the rest of the world. It subjects them to the anger and ridicule of people who haven’t a clue how charming Hitchens was in person and have no particular reason to care—an untenably threatening development for those who believe social dynamics, more than the content of arguments themselves, are the infrastructure of their intellectual lives. For them, moral condemnation violates the sanctity of discourse itself, particularly if the target of criticism has had their intelligence established in all the usual ways—the right degrees, the right bylines at the right places—and particularly if the criticisms are made in strident tones.

This is why outrage has been redefined as a kind of stupidity. Esteemed writers can be celebrated for being loud, angry, and rude, as Hitchens was. But they are never called shrill. For shrillness connotes desperation, and desperation belongs to the lesser world—the world inhabited by ordinary people, who often argue not because they need to argue, but simply because they need.

The metaphors we use for intellectual debate—the “intellectual arena,” “marketplace of ideas”—don’t quite fit. Gladiators died. Firms can fail. But in the actual world of ideas, credibility is hard to lose once you’ve been given it. Having a few Iraq War dead-enders and dabblers in race science around keeps things fresh and interesting. The task isn’t so much picking out the bad people but spotting the bad sports—because a bad sport, it is supposed, is a bad thinker. The discourse, so conceived, isn’t an arena or a marketplace, but an endless cocktail party. Few are invited, but no one ever really leaves, not even the man turning green in the corner, set to vomit all over the carpet yet again.