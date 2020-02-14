Can Corporate America Get Behind Medicare for All?

Potter had been unhappy for a long time; for many years, he drank heavily to cope with the daily pressures of working with lobbyists and trade associations in D.C. to “push back against any kind of reform we didn’t like.” But Sarkisyan’s death was different. Though she was hardly the first person in America to succumb to the cruelties of its private insurance system, she was the first whose death Potter had to answer for. Usually, Potter could stop a story in its tracks simply by telling the reporter that, because of patient privacy regulations, he couldn’t confirm that Cigna had ever covered that person. Once the story ceased to exist, the same went for the patient. This time, though, “I did know, and had to know, what happened.” He had convinced himself the story would “have a happy ending.” When she died, he said, he was “devastated.”

Potter left Cigna four months after Sar­kisyan’s death and pivoted to advocating for health reform. He spoke out repeatedly—both in testimony to Congress and in a 2010 book, Deadly Spin—about the tactics of the health insurance giants whose sole focus often seemed to be “Wall Street’s profit expectations.” Cigna, he said, often “purged their unprofitable accounts,” raising the premiums of businesses with unexpectedly high costs (that is, sicker employees) until they simply had to stop offering health care. His insider account is a potent weapon. Through two new advocacy groups—Business for Medicare for All and Medicare for All Now, both founded last year—Potter is waging war not only to win the public over to his cause, but also to enlist the business leaders who, up until now, have wanted nothing to do with government-sponsored health care.

The moral case for Medicare for All is well established, as cases like Sarkisyan’s make clear; Bernie Sanders, for instance, argues that health care is a human right. But in making a case for Medicare for All, Potter has identified another effective argument: that many businesses will find Medicare for All more affordable than the private marketplace jungle.