Can Corporate America Get Behind Medicare for All?

A few days before Christmas in 2007, Wendell Potter was in his office at the health insurer Cigna’s building in Philadelphia, watching CNN. A protest was being held outside Cigna’s Glendale, California, office—not, as one might expect, to demand health care reform, but to force the company to save the life of a young woman with Cigna insurance, Nataline Sar­kisyan. Years earlier, Sarkisyan had been diagnosed with leukemia, and now, at 17, she’d developed complications; without a liver transplant, she would only have days to live. Cigna initially refused to cover the procedure, calling it “experimental.” But after a nightmarish week, Potter finally got some good news: His bosses at Cigna had agreed to reverse their decision and approve payment for the transplant.

This welcome news came too late. Sar­kisyan died on December 20, hours after the company approved the payment for her transplant. As Cigna’s lead communications flack, Potter tried to spin the horrible story as best he could, working with APCO, the public relations and lobbying firm that once helped Philip Morris discredit the science on smoking. Together, they launched a PR blitz to absolve Cigna of responsibility for Sarkisyan’s death. Years later, after Potter had left Cigna and launched a campaign to eradicate the very industry he’d spent almost 20 years of his life propping up, he would write that he was “disgusted” with himself after Sarkisyan’s death.

Potter had been unhappy for a long time; for many years, he drank heavily to cope with the daily pressures of working with lobbyists and trade associations in D.C. to “push back against any kind of reform we didn’t like.” But Sarkisyan’s death was different. Though she was hardly the first person in America to succumb to the cruelties of its private insurance system, she was the first whose death Potter had to answer for. Usually, Potter could stop a story in its tracks simply by telling the reporter that, because of patient privacy regulations, he couldn’t confirm that Cigna had ever covered that person. Once the story ceased to exist, the same went for the patient. This time, though, “I did know, and had to know, what happened.” He had convinced himself the story would “have a happy ending.” When she died, he said, he was “devastated.”

Potter left Cigna four months after Sar­kisyan’s death and pivoted to advocating for health reform. He spoke out repeatedly—both in testimony to Congress and in a 2010 book, Deadly Spin—about the tactics of the health insurance giants whose sole focus often seemed to be “Wall Street’s profit expectations.” Cigna, he said, often “purged their unprofitable accounts,” raising the premiums of businesses with unexpectedly high costs (that is, sicker employees) until they simply had to stop offering health care. His insider account is a potent weapon. Through two new advocacy groups—Business for Medicare for All and Medicare for All Now, both founded last year—Potter is waging war not only to win the public over to his cause, but also to enlist the business leaders who, up until now, have wanted nothing to do with government-sponsored health care.