Psychopath Nation

The United States had just spent almost an entire year trying to assassinate Fidel Castro through covert operations. The year before that, it had sent proxy troops on an ill-fated invasion attempt. Cuba rightfully believed it was facing an existential foreign threat, so it sought help from a more powerful ally. You don’t have to be a Castro sympathizer, or even believe in the legitimacy of the Cuban state, to understand why they turned to the Soviet Union. You just have to believe that everyone involved is essentially reasonable.

President Kennedy, Bacevich wrote, eventually recognized that “Castro and Khrushchev were acting in ways that Kennedy himself would have acted, had circumstances been reversed.” As voices in his administration, who didn’t understand their own role in the escalation of aggression, compared the situation to Munich and demanded a swift and brutal response, Kennedy ignored their advice, negotiated with his counterpart, and made concessions. Treating an adversary as if it were a rational state helped stave off Armageddon.

At almost any other point in the postwar era, the argument that the United States must meet aggression with decisive force would likely have carried the day. Even today—at a time when the United States faces no real, external, existential threats to its national security (Iran, unlike Cuba in 1962, will not be aiming nukes at us anytime soon)—our merchants of war still justify their bellicosity by saying that their actions are in the “national defense.” They call it terrorism when our professional war-fighters are killed overseas, and justify the targeted assassination of a rival state official as a blow against that same scourge. (These rhetorical gymnastics bring to mind Noam Chomsky’s suggestion that American scholars struggle to define terrorism mainly because there are so few definitions that don’t implicate the United States.)