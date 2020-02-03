Oligarch of the Month: Elon Musk

He seemingly can’t resist the impulse to make everything, at all times, about himself. Recently, he got into serious trouble with the SEC for tweeting that he would be taking Tesla private, at $420 a share—only Musk could violate securities law and make a juvenile nod to stoner culture simultaneously. He has also made a number of false or misleading claims about SolarCity, his struggling green energy company. The messianic Musk had wanted to oversee the first vertically integrated clean energy company; instead, he created a fiasco that is threatening Tesla, the cornerstone of his empire.

Musk tends to make things that either are useless or have existed as public utilities for decades. When he unveiled Tesla’s Cybertruck—an oblong metallic pickup that looks like it was designed by Homer Simpson—last year, its “shatterproof windows” promptly shattered. In 2018, Musk laid out another brilliant invention, the Hyperloop, saying that it would feature thousands of “small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blend seamlessly into the fabric of a city”—or, as it’s also known, a bus stop. There’s nothing “public” about Musk’s fanciful approach to public transportation. If he had his way, wealthy, comfortable people would never have to rub elbows with anyone less well off than themselves.