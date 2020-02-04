Everything Is OK in Goop Lab

I have a friend who is a psychic. She has a handful of celebrity clients and performs at bachelorette parties. I had never tested her predictive abilities or asked for any kind of telepathic favors until a couple years ago, when I was torn about quitting my job, and I called her, frantic, a few hours before I was supposed to give notice. I should mention here that I am agnostic when it comes to anything that could loosely be categorized as “spiritual.” I sometimes read my horoscope, but only because it’s free. My psychic friend told me, “It sounds like you want to quit your job,” which was true but made me furious. She had done a psychic’s equivalent of pleading the fifth, and I wanted an answer—The Answer. I had called her because I wanted the decision to be an easy one.

I thought about this moment while I watched Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, which premiered on Netflix last week. Paltrow founded Goop, a website and “lifestyle brand,” in 2008. It is an online boutique, valued at upward of $250 million, that sells expensive clothes and skincare products. But some years ago, it turned its attention toward health, or “wellness,” and began to feature interviews with mental health professionals, life coaches, and healers and gurus of various and confusing stripes, like a Medical Medium who communed with the dead to identify your problems. They offered a clear diagnosis and quick solution for the messy, inchoate challenges of being a person—a woman, in particular. You were exhausted because of inflammation in your gut, or overactivity in your thyroid, or a sad liver, and what you needed was a cleanse, or some extra vitamins. For $27, you could buy a bottle of Psychic Vampire Repellant; just a few mists would “conjure up positivity” and quiet your mental noise: available exclusively on Goop.com. Doctors issued warnings about some of Goop’s wares. The watchdog group TruthinAdvertising took it to court in 2018, and Goop was ordered to pay a $145,000 settlement for selling a $66 jade egg to be inserted into the vagina. (Goop said the egg “increased feminine energy”; doctors said it could cause toxic shock syndrome.)

According to The New York Times, Goop has since hired a full-time fact-checker, but, for the most part, it has been undeterred by the accusations of being charlatans in cashmere sweaters, and the Netflix show seems designed to bait its detractors. Paltrow—or G.P., as everyone on the show seems to call her—explores a plethora of therapeutic practices, all of them considered with equal legitimacy, whether they are psychedelic drugs undergoing clinical trials at New York University or an “energy healer” that made the dancer Julianne Hough cry. Any vote of confidence counts. Goop staffers take workshops with a psychic medium, the charming and profane sex therapist Betty Dodson, and “Iceman” Wim Hof, who has them leap into the freezing-cold water of Lake Tahoe to reduce inflammation and anxiety.

In the past, when someone criticized Paltrow or Goop for advocating something kooky (vaginal steaming, frog venom, healing stickers), the company’s defense was, basically, that they tried it, and liked it, and didn’t die. The Netflix show gets more argumentative. Most episodes feature two guests, the roguish therapeutic hero and his or her more reputable, if boring, sidekick. The Great Energy Healer John Amaral, a boyish-looking chiropractor who can help his clients to emotional catharsis without ever touching them, is accompanied by a Santa Monica–based physician, Apostos Lekkos, a real doctor, we’re reminded repeatedly, who has apprenticed himself to Amaral. “Just because something isn’t proven doesn’t mean it doesn’t work,” Lekkos says. The psychic-medium Laura Lynne Jackson, dressed in a witchy red caftan, appears on the show with Julie Beischel, who holds a Ph.D. and has an official job title at the official-sounding Windbridge Research Center, an institute for studying the afterlife. The casting is effective, if obvious—if Beischel, with her efficient haircut and sensible glasses, trusts this medium, then why wouldn’t you?