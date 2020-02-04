Everything Is OK in Goop Lab

According to The New York Times, Goop has since hired a full-time fact-checker, but, for the most part, it has been undeterred by the accusations of being charlatans in cashmere sweaters, and the Netflix show seems designed to bait its detractors. Paltrow—or G.P., as everyone on the show seems to call her—explores a plethora of therapeutic practices, all of them considered with equal legitimacy, whether they are psychedelic drugs undergoing clinical trials at New York University or an “energy healer” that made the dancer Julianne Hough cry. Any vote of confidence counts. Goop staffers take workshops with a psychic medium, the charming and profane sex therapist Betty Dodson, and “Iceman” Wim Hof, who has them leap into the freezing-cold water of Lake Tahoe to reduce inflammation and anxiety.

In the past, when someone criticized Paltrow or Goop for advocating something kooky (vaginal steaming, frog venom, healing stickers), the company’s defense was, basically, that they tried it, and liked it, and didn’t die. The Netflix show gets more argumentative. Most episodes feature two guests, the roguish therapeutic hero and his or her more reputable, if boring, sidekick. The Great Energy Healer John Amaral, a boyish-looking chiropractor who can help his clients to emotional catharsis without ever touching them, is accompanied by a Santa Monica–based physician, Apostos Lekkos, a real doctor, we’re reminded repeatedly, who has apprenticed himself to Amaral. “Just because something isn’t proven doesn’t mean it doesn’t work,” Lekkos says. The psychic-medium Laura Lynne Jackson, dressed in a witchy red caftan, appears on the show with Julie Beischel, who holds a Ph.D. and has an official job title at the official-sounding Windbridge Research Center, an institute for studying the afterlife. The casting is effective, if obvious—if Beischel, with her efficient haircut and sensible glasses, trusts this medium, then why wouldn’t you?

If you think to yourself, “But what is the Windbridge Research Center anyway?” (according to a quick Google search, it appears Beischel and her husband, Mark Boccuzzi, are its sole researchers), then maybe you’ll be convinced by watching Goop staffers experiment on themselves by doing drugs, acupuncture, and yoga in their bathing suits in a field of snow. (It’s called “Snow-ga,” obviously.) In the show, G.P. often volunteers to be the guinea pig, but when she’s busy, other Goop staffers step up, even the ones who identify as “skeptical.” It’s confusing to watch beautiful people doing psychedelic drugs on a beach in Jamaica and having so little fun. They have selected themselves for this experiment to recover from creative blocks, process a parent’s suicide, learn to accept romantic love, and better understand “the universe.” These are noble, if heavy, reasons to get high. And when they come to, after a long night of giggling and sobbing on yoga mats, they feel different, they say, more “open.” What the experience really seems to offer is a useful narrative device, an easy way to start a new chapter heading in the stories they tell about themselves. That’s what everything that falls into the category of “wellness” shares—a metaphorical refresh button, the feeling of midnight on New Year’s Eve but anytime, anywhere.