The Good Internet Lives On

Wikipedia is now such a ubiquitous part of online life that it’s hard to remember how strange the project seemed at first. I was a freshman in college in 2000, when Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger launched the crowdsourced research site that would later become Wikipedia. My first exposure to it was as a resource that was always mentioned with a warning: It was not acceptable to cite Wikipedia in a paper, T.A. after T.A. sternly made clear.

The concern was, of course, that an encyclopedia anyone could edit would naturally contain any number of errors or pranks, which Wikipedia calls “vandalism”: A physics page was once changed to read, “The first law of thermodynamics is: You do NOT talk about thermodynamics”; Mariah Carey was briefly listed as deceased after she botched a New Year’s Eve performance; and for a time, the page listing species of animals with no backbone included an entry on Paul Ryan. In the context of today’s internet—where the real scams are cleverly disguised, not embedded in a system that is transparent about being constantly edited and revised by anyone who wants to volunteer—these “fake news” items seem almost quaint.

Wikipedia is no longer a fringy website run by a small group of ragtag volunteers and overseen by a “Benevolent Dictator,” as the early Wikipedians fondly called Wales. Over the past 20 years, it has become the de facto first stop for anyone looking for a curated set of secondary sources. But it has also managed to remain fun and strange—a reminder of a time when the internet was quirkier, before its captains were regularly hauled before Congress, and users took to calling social media platforms “this hellsite” and meaning it.

How has it remained such a bastion of the Good Internet? It may be because Wikipedia fosters consensus, on even the most contentious of topics. Pages that are ideological lightning rods, like the entry on September 11, are often locked from anonymous edits, but for the most part, even controversial pages merely summarize disagreements, rather than wading into them.