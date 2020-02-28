The Good Internet Lives On

Wikipedia is no longer a fringy website run by a small group of ragtag volunteers and overseen by a “Benevolent Dictator,” as the early Wikipedians fondly called Wales. Over the past 20 years, it has become the de facto first stop for anyone looking for a curated set of secondary sources. But it has also managed to remain fun and strange—a reminder of a time when the internet was quirkier, before its captains were regularly hauled before Congress, and users took to calling social media platforms “this hellsite” and meaning it.

How has it remained such a bastion of the Good Internet? It may be because Wikipedia fosters consensus, on even the most contentious of topics. Pages that are ideological lightning rods, like the entry on September 11, are often locked from anonymous edits, but for the most part, even controversial pages merely summarize disagreements, rather than wading into them.

The New York Times once described the editing process as a “virtual barn-raising,” with volunteer editors working together to polish and build on Wikipedia’s 40 million entries. Today, some of this editing happens in real life, in edit-a-thons that aim to flesh out Wikipedia’s offerings in places where the sum total of “all human knowledge”—as Wales imagined his site in its early years—could benefit from greater inclusivity. Students and faculty at Howard University have filled in entries on black history; the Museum of Modern Art has gathered editors to create pages for women in the arts. Jess Wade, a researcher in the United Kingdom, has done the same for hundreds of female scientists.