Fiasco Tries to Make Iran-Contra a Teachable Moment

Fiasco’s first episode introduces us to Kevin Kattke, who seems like a character conjured by someone who’s read too much DeLillo: a Long Island Macy’s employee who ended up mixed up with the National Security Council. It’s a ripping yarn, taking us through the 1979 Communist coup in Grenada, and it’s all hard to believe even though we know it to be true. This is a tale just strange enough that there’s nowhere to file it. History has to leave out so much, and if you, like me, were a child when Reagan was in office, this might be the first you’ve heard of the Grenadian unrest and the operation to liberate American students from the island. Well, it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I appreciate that Neyfakh doesn’t make me feel dumb, then helps me be a little better informed.

There is a lot to take in, even in the first three episodes: a crash course on the Iran hostage crisis that helped tank Jimmy Carter’s presidency; the effect of America’s failures in Vietnam on its foreign policy in the 1980s; the way natural disaster brought about a political reckoning in Nicaragua; the apparatchik Oliver North using the specter of communism to persuade American blue bloods to donate to the cause of buying hand grenades for insurgents who wanted to overthrow Nicaragua’s socialist government (one donor requested naming rights for a missile). Fiasco teases out all these threads efficiently; I expect it will be able to braid them together effectively by the end.

Neyfakh’s thesis—that government is run by people just like you and me, and that telling their stories might make them, and history, easier to comprehend—is appealingly humane. But there’s something misleading about the generosity inherent in looking at North as a man simply too zealous in his convictions (in this case, that communism is the greatest evil). If we’re extrapolating to the Trump era: Does it matter what motivates the loons who abet his foreign (or domestic) policy? Does North really help us comprehend Michael Flynn or John Bolton? Is it the individual actors who are either corrupt or naïve, or the larger infrastructure of our government that is absurd? Or, worse still, are both true?