Fiasco Tries to Make Iran-Contra a Teachable Moment

These are boom times for multitasking, boom times for alienation, and, thus, boom times for content. Audiences need entertainment (give me more to do with my phone!) and capital has made the safe bet: If you build it, they (advertisers, subscribers) will come. The podcast harnesses the authority of Voice of America–style radio, but updated for the spirit of our times: You choose what (and to whom) you listen. There is something for absolutely every taste (the only podcast I have listened to in its entirety is devoted to recapping episodes of The Golden Girls), and hence the fulfillment of the very contemporary desire for human connection over shared interest. There’s something so intimate about that informed whisper in the ear as you ride the subway home.

In 2017, Slate launched Slow Burn, a podcast hosted by the journalist Leon Neyfakh that walked its listeners through the Watergate scandal that culminated in Nixon’s resignation—an educational project that, in the age of Trump, seemed to contain a dash of wishful thinking. In its second season, the show explored the impeachment of Bill Clinton. (I should note that I myself currently co-host a podcast for Slate, though I have nothing to do with the production of Slow Burn.) Slow Burn is a highbrow version of the true crime podcast, one of the form’s most popular genres. It is less ethically compromised than its more lurid cousins, meant to inform more than titillate.

Neyfakh now hosts Fiasco, for the podcast network Luminary. The first season looked at the legal battle Bush v. Gore, and the newest season, which has just arrived, explores the Iran-Contra scandal, in which the Reagan administration illegally used Iranian money to arm anti-Sandinista rebels in Nicaragua. The historical format is recognizably specific to the podcast medium. Barring some mathematically satisfying anniversary or the death of a significant person, it’s hard to imagine a magazine editor willing to produce a full rehash of a story that’s history and not current event, however relevant to our times.

That seems to be the point of both Slow Burn and Fiasco. Since hindsight is 20/20, it’s no wonder we keep looking backward. The notion that Richard Nixon (or Monica Lewinsky, or Oliver North, the list is endless) might explain Donald Trump is so appealing. “Whether you support the current administration or not,” Neyfakh explains at the end of the first episode, “it has shown Americans—in dramatic fashion—that the government, at the end of the day, is really just a bunch of people. The fact that they’ve been temporarily put in charge of institutions that are much bigger than them doesn’t change that.”