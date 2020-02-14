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Tracy Fuad/

A Color Named After a Fruit 

Before oranges were sweet, they were bitter.
The whole world was more bitter then.

Nights, unlit; wheat wild.
Each element, bound in a rind.

And then you were there, in the rift cut out of mountain.
Your mouth with its triangle-window.

In the garden, the branches are dropping their blossoms.
Then bending with citrus, laden with sun-weight.

We can sit and watch the fruit go orange,
a hue that moved through five tongues to come to ours.

Let the moon go ochre. Your milky teeth soft
at my bared silk.

A hummed line. The thrum of the primary colors.
Beneath the pith, the pulp.

Tracy Fuad

Tracy Fuad is the author of Pith and Imagined State. She lives in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Read More:
Magazine, March 2020, Poetry, Fruit, Primary Colors