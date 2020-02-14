Against the mountain slope, incoming fog—
we stood near the maroon strips of bark and inhaled the aroma of a rainbow eucalyptus—
in the Netherlands, a rising sea level is stressing dikes—
an akepa is singing—
waves were whitecapping against black lava rock—
on an atoll, nuclear waste was dumped into a concrete vault—
we find these truths to be self-evident—
in a past life, you played the clarinet in a marching band—
now the vault has cracked—
have we not meandered, bewildered, in a cloud forest?—
along this coast, I am tracing the contours of desire—
the pilot veers the helicopter up over the canyon rim as we gasp—
the amaui has vanished— we step into red ginger daylight—