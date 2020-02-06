How to Mess Up Black History Month

The thinking was straightforward, if rather shallow: By changing the cover art, they could change the way readers think about literary characters and, by extension, race. The project was “intended to remove biases from our assumptions about literary characters,” a TBWA spokesperson said in a statement. “When you’re a kid in school, they always tell you that the wonderful thing about reading is what’s on the page is fixed, but you can imagine it any way you want,” TBWA chief content officer Chris Beresford-Hill said in an interview prior to the backlash. “And we started to think, well, if J.K. Rowling can say she never identified race, and it’s open to any interpretation you choose, then a lot of books have covers with white protagonists just because of some shitty marketing back in the day.”



Things really went off the rails during the selection process. Citing problems of “scale”—the time it would take to assess hundreds of works of classic, public-domain literature—the project’s leaders relied on a “custom-built A.I.” to identify “books in which the race or ethnicity of the protagonist was never explicitly stated.” This extraordinarily narrow, contextless approach omitted crucial information that human readers would have caught. It also led to strange choices. Race is central to Moby-Dick, which features a number of nonwhite characters; The Secret Garden, as Slate’s Rachelle Hampton wrote, is “a book about a child of British colonialists who considers Indians subhuman.” Everyone I spoke to identified the use of artificial intelligence as the project’s central flaw, though the project’s narrow parameters—seemingly set by a 2015 J.K. Rowling tweet in which she noted that she never explicitly stated that Granger was white—also deserves blame.



With the books selected, Penguin Random House came on as a publishing partner. The project was ultimately completed by four people from the three companies: Melville, Hunter, and two Penguin Random House employees, all four of whom are people of color. A launch date, February 5, was set at Barnes & Noble’s Fifth Avenue location. A panel discussion—featuring Melville, Hunter, author MK Asante, and agent Nena Madonia Osham—would address diversity in publishing. Customers who purchased one of the Diversity Editions titles would receive a book cover featuring an artist’s rendering of the non-white protagonists.



There is some confusion over the project’s ultimate ambitions. A number of people I spoke to stressed that this was a one-off event, taking place at only one store. But others suggested that there were big hopes that the project would gain a different kind of virality than it ultimately did and that actual new editions—as opposed to just book covers—would follow.

