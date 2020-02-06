How to Mess Up Black History Month

As with the American Dirt fiasco, the furor surrounding the Diverse Editions initiative reveals not only the publishing industry’s ongoing diversity problems but its struggles in addressing those problems. The main players—Penguin Random House, Barnes & Noble, and the advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day—insisted on their “good intentions.” But the story behind the long-in-the-making initiative raises more questions than answers about an industry whose attempts to “fix” its diversity problem keep making things worse.

The brainchild of Doug Melville, the chief diversity officer of TBWA, the project was inspired by the casting of a black actress as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter sequel The Cursed Child. But the people close to the project seem to have been unaware that J.K. Rowling’s late-in-the-game embrace of diversity was criticized by others for being an “afterthought” that did little to change the otherwise largely lily-white YA fantasy series. Melville and Cal Hunter, of Barnes & Noble’s flagship Fifth Avenue location, were also inspired by the controversy over rumors that Idris Elba was being considered to play James Bond. (TBWA and Barnes & Noble’s Fifth Avenue store have had a relationship going back several years.)



The thinking was straightforward, if rather shallow: By changing the cover art, they could change the way readers think about literary characters and, by extension, race. The project was “intended to remove biases from our assumptions about literary characters,” a TBWA spokesperson said in a statement. “When you’re a kid in school, they always tell you that the wonderful thing about reading is what’s on the page is fixed, but you can imagine it any way you want,” TBWA’s chief content officer, Chris Beresford-Hill, said in an interview prior to the backlash. “And we started to think, well, if J.K. Rowling can say she never identified race, and it’s open to any interpretation you choose, then a lot of books have covers with white protagonists just because of some shitty marketing back in the day.”

