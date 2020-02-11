Jeff Sharlet’s Flawed Experiment in Empathy

It’s standard practice to begin a text about photography by citing Roland Barthes or Susan Sontag. In the introduction to This Brilliant Darkness: A Book of Strangers, Jeff Sharlet opts for the former: “Cameras, in short, were clocks for seeing.” We might need a new theorist of the photograph; among other reasons, both those thinkers died before the 2007 debut of the iPhone. Maybe Fetty Wap would do: “I seen your ass on Instagram, baby / You became an instant friend, baby.”



THIS BRILLIANT DARKNESS by Jeff Sharlet W.W. Norton & Company, 336 pp., $25.00

Sharlet is best known for The Family, his investigation into a cohort of Christian fundamentalists whose ranks include the disgraced politicos Senator John Ensign and Governor Mark Sanford. If religion was the subject of that book, Darkness is a more humanist text, a collage of photographs and narratives undertaken during a period of personal turmoil: the illness of his father and the aftermath of his own heart attack. The book collects and expands upon work he occasionally posts to Instagram, photos of strangers with snippets explaining their lives. “We should not mistake the Instagram square for a public one,” Sharlet writes in his introduction. “But nor should we miss the dignity afforded by the small solidarities of hashtags: the solidarity of recognition, of seeing one another.”

An insomniac, Sharlet kills time at his local Dunkin’ Donuts, where he photographs the night crew and learns a bit about them. He philosophizes over pictures found in the ooze of the internet: a selfie of a young sailor, a Facebook snapshot of a teen boy brandishing a gun. He travels to Los Angeles’s Skid Row, Ireland, and Russia. He is sometimes taken with a subject and offers multiple images and deeper reporting into their lives; others appear and vanish like you’re scrolling through a feed. Throughout, the author’s tone is awed, reaching for the profound.

This Brilliant Darkness is a project of empathy. We are meant to look at a masseuse who dispenses happy endings in Ireland or a gay hustler in Russia or a shirtless addict on the streets of L.A. and feel we understand them. We are to see them as human. If it all sounds a bit like “Humans of New York”—once a blog, later a book, now an amorphous body of content by photographer Brandon Stanton for which no noun seems appropriate—it should. It’s virtually the same endeavor: to show us that other people exist.