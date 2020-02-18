Analyzing Lucian Freud

THE LIVES OF LUCIAN FREUD: THE RESTLESS YEARS, 1922-1948 by William Feaver Knopf, 704 pp., $40.00

Feaver is a brilliant docent, but Freud is the ultimate authority on himself. Vis-à-vis Dead Heron: “I always had a horror of using materials that reminded me of art schools, and that’s why I used Ripolin,” which was formulated for boats and industrial uses. “I didn’t like the idea of the awful Winsor & Newton ready-made kit because I thought that tainted the idea of doing anything.”

Freud butts in throughout this book, to give context to his work, his relationships, his development. He had, it would seem, an incredible memory: He was in his early twenties when he painted Dead Heron. It’s not an especially interesting or important part of his oeuvre, so why talk about it? Biographer and subject talked about everything. Feaver initially intended “a brief account of Freud the artist,” but as the man’s friend and collaborator (he curated multiple exhibitions of Freud’s work), he had incredible access, including almost daily telephone calls.

What I’m trying to say is this biography is authoritative and exhaustive. Happy accident that it’s so lovely to read.