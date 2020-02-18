Analyzing Lucian Freud

One of the principal thrills of The Lives of Lucian Freud: The Restless Years, 1922-1968 is that we are in the capable hands of William Feaver, The Observer’s longtime chief art critic. Here’s how he writes about the 1945 painting Dead Heron:

Powder paint from the barge shop in the Harrow Road, mixed with oil or water, was closer to Renaissance practice than paint squeezed from tubes. The bedraggled heron is a legless device lopped from an Uccello helmet, cruciform on damp sand, graced with enamel shine. Neither commemorative nor symbolic, more magnificence brought low, it reminded Freud of the stuffed gull that had served as his albatross when he was the Young Mariner with the Dartington Eurythmic Players.

This passage illuminates the artist’s style (his preference for industrial paint) and the writer’s—the summoning of pigment “squeezed from tubes” to conjure the “bedraggled” bird, a “magnificence brought low.” That throwaway reference to Uccello attests to Feaver’s educated eye: damned if the thing doesn’t look like frippery on the heads of the combatants in “The Battle of San Romano.” The book is so comprehensive that we even understand the reference to the stuffed bird—a hundred pages earlier, there is a photograph of the twelve-year-old Freud in that very production.

THE LIVES OF LUCIAN FREUD: THE RESTLESS YEARS, 1922-1948 by William Feaver Knopf, 704 pp., $40.00

Feaver is a brilliant docent, but Freud is the ultimate authority on himself. Vis-a-vis Dead Heron: “I always had a horror of using materials that reminded me of art schools, and that’s why I used Ripolin,” which was formulated for boats and industrial uses. “I didn’t like the idea of the awful Winsor & Newton ready-made kit because I thought that tainted the idea of doing anything.”

Freud butts in throughout this book, to give context to his work, his relationships, his development. He had, it would seem, an incredible memory: He was in his early twenties when he painted Dead Heron. It’s not an especially interesting or important part of his oeuvre, so why talk about it? Biographer and subject talked about everything. Feaver initially intended “a brief account of Freud the artist” but as the man’s friend and collaborator (he curated multiple exhibitions of Freud’s work) he had incredible access, including almost daily telephone calls.