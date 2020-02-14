Remembrance of Things Condé Nast

In April of 2000, I went to work at a yet-to-be-launched magazine called Lucky, which occupied the old Details offices at Four Times Square. Details had gone through four editors in the previous six years, and Condé Nast had decided to shutter the thing and move the title to Fairchild (which Advance, Condé’s parent, had acquired the previous year), the way you might send an unruly teen to live with a more patient relative. One of my first tasks was to empty a closet full of back issues of Details (we needed the space to store handbags). I threw them in the garbage.

Maybe two decades marks the distance between recent history and actual past, that nebulous line that distinguishes the passé from the retro. Maybe it’s time to look back; as Katie Rosman reported in the Times this week, a bunch of former Condé Nast characters are doing just that. Among them is Dan Peres, in a new memoir, As Needed for Pain, a story of his drug addiction that also functions as a guide to the late-empire days when Condé Nast editors lived and acted like royalty.



AS NEEDED FOR PAIN by Dan Peres Harper, 256 pp., $28.99

My first weeks at Lucky, Peres, recently appointed editor of Details, was living in the Morgans Hotel and interviewing potential staffers. He’d just returned from Paris, where he’d been posted as the bureau chief for W. “I was beginning to feel the anxieties of the new job and the responsibilities that came with the business card,” he writes. “Who knew that working full days would be so stressful?” Peres means to be ironic but also sort of means it. He loves fancy hotels and nice clothes (he’s definitely not gay, don’t worry); he loves freebies and special treatment. “I was hungry for validation. I had a long-simmering desire to be both noticed and invisible at the same time. This was my struggle—the bizarre by-product of a crippling insecurity and an inflated ego.”

This will be a difficult read for those of us who once aspired to work at glossy magazines. You know who’s hungry for validation? Everyone! In Condé’s bizarro world, ambition, work ethic, and intellectual engagement had no bearing on success, and Peres admits as much. “What did I know about running a magazine?” he asks. Maybe he can’t believe his own good luck—and maybe that’s just the way of the world to most of us. It must be absolutely extraordinary to be a handsome-enough heterosexual white man! Peres spent more than two years in France and didn’t even learn French. “I’d love to say I tried to master the language, but I never really did,” he writes. “I was a seeker of instant gratification, and the thought of intensive classes at Berlitz wasn’t appealing.”