Remembrance of Things Condé Nast

AS NEEDED FOR PAIN by Dan Peres Harper, 256 pp., $28.99

My first weeks at Lucky, Peres, recently appointed editor of Details, was living in the Morgans Hotel and interviewing potential staffers. He’d just returned from Paris, where he’d been posted as the bureau chief for W. “I was beginning to feel the anxieties of the new job and the responsibilities that came with the business card,” he writes. “Who knew that working full days would be so stressful?” Peres means to be ironic but also sort of means it. He loves fancy hotels and nice clothes (he’s definitely not gay, don’t worry); he loves freebies and special treatment. “I was hungry for validation. I had a long-simmering desire to be both noticed and invisible at the same time. This was my struggle—the bizarre by-product of a crippling insecurity and an inflated ego.”

This will be a difficult read for those of us who once aspired to work at glossy magazines. You know who’s hungry for validation? Everyone! In Condé’s bizarro world, ambition, work ethic, and intellectual engagement had no bearing on success, and Peres admits as much. “What did I know about running a magazine?” he asks. Maybe he can’t believe his own good luck—and maybe that’s just the way of the world to most of us. It must be absolutely extraordinary to be a handsome-enough heterosexual white man! Peres spent more than two years in France and didn’t even learn French. “I’d love to say I tried to master the language, but I never really did,” he writes. “I was a seeker of instant gratification, and the thought of intensive classes at Berlitz wasn’t appealing.”

It’s hard to tell if Peres liked his job. He drops names (remember dining at Ducasse with Éric Ripert? Reading this, I lost my appetite), rhapsodizes about the luxury of the material universe he inhabits (a nightstand bought at Clignancourt; I lost my appetite all over again), but disdains the whole enterprise, too.