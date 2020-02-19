Deutsche Bank’s Perilous Pursuit of Profit

Deutsche Bank also had a long-standing relationship with Russia, which only accelerated in the 2000s, as corruption deepened in the country. Oligarchs began moving money to Latvian banks that were affiliated with Deutsche, which then transferred the money to coveted U.S. accounts managed by shell companies (where it was then scattered to the four winds of the luxury real estate market). The Federal Reserve found out but only issued a slap on the wrist. Then, from 2011 to 2015, Deutsche Bank employees in Russia engineered a similar procedure called “mirror trades.” Russian clients bought stock with rubles and then sold the stock back to Deutsche bankers for the exact same amount in dollars, overseas. It was a scam of breathtaking simplicity, and also a breathtaking extent. Mirror trades liberated over $10 billion from Russia.

In Dark Towers, the scope and diversity of crimes committed by Deutsche in the last 20-odd years is hard to process: It manipulated the Libor rate, bribed Russian state officials, engaged in years of venal mortgage lending, tricked clients into buying faulty products, moved money for corrupt foreigners, helped hedge funds evade taxes, circumvented sanctions, and manipulated currency markets. It lent not only to Trump when no one else would, but to Jeffrey Epstein. It creates a fatigue that can drive the reader to lazy conclusions, and when Enrich writes that, “Deutsche might have been the industry’s worst offender, but it was hardly the only criminal entity. Just about every scandal that engulfed the bank during the past two decades also swept over at least one or two other rivals,” it’s easy to conclude that this is just the way things are.

Deutsche perpetually tried to squeeze into markets with razor-thin margins and found the only way to profit was to act illegally or unethically.

But is it? While Enrich does a good job of revealing Deutsche Bank for what it is, his conclusions don’t make the important task of figuring out why it happened any easier. One possibility to infer from the book is that Deutsche was forever playing catch-up to the British and U.S. banks that have for the last 200 years dominated the globe. Deutsche perpetually tried to squeeze into markets with razor-thin margins and found the only way to profit was to act illegally or unethically. This would suggest it was historical circumstances that led Deutsche down the wrong path. But Enrich also mentions that “a German judge would later find that the fraud was enabled by the ‘risk-affirming climate’ that dominated Deutsche.” So should we conclude that criminality was somehow baked in to Deutsche’s company culture? Or maybe it is similarly encoded in the global banking system itself?