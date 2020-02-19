Deutsche Bank’s Perilous Pursuit of Profit

In Dark Towers, the scope and diversity of crimes committed by Deutsche in the last 20-odd years is hard to process: It manipulated the Libor rate, bribed Russian state officials, engaged in years of venal mortgage lending, tricked clients into buying faulty products, moved money for corrupt foreigners, helped hedge funds evade taxes, circumvented sanctions, and manipulated currency markets. It lent not only to Trump when no one else would, but to Jeffrey Epstein. It creates a fatigue that can drive the reader to lazy conclusions, and when Enrich writes that, “Deutsche might have been the industry’s worst offender, but it was hardly the only criminal entity. Just about every scandal that engulfed the bank during the past two decades also swept over at least one or two other rivals,” it’s easy to conclude that this is just the way things are.

Deutsche perpetually tried to squeeze into markets with razor-thin margins and found the only way to profit was to act illegally or unethically.

But is it? While Enrich does a good job of revealing Deutsche Bank for what it is, his conclusions don’t make the important task of figuring out why it happened any easier. One possibility to infer from the book is that Deutsche was forever playing catch-up to the British and U.S. banks that have for the last 200 years dominated the globe. Deutsche perpetually tried to squeeze into markets with razor-thin margins and found the only way to profit was to act illegally or unethically. This would suggest it was historical circumstances that led Deutsche down the wrong path. But Enrich also mentions that “a German judge would later find that the fraud was enabled by the ‘risk-affirming climate’ that dominated Deutsche.” So should we conclude that criminality was somehow baked in to Deutsche’s company culture? Or maybe it is similarly encoded in the global banking system itself?

And what about the actions of individuals? As he did in The Spider Network, Enrich presents a tragic-hero-as-fall-guy, this time in the character of William Broeksmit, a Deutsche Bank derivatives expert and executive who killed himself in 2014. Enrich implies that Broeksmit was the guilty conscience of Deutsche: He often suggested that they should do the right thing. And yet he was still targeted by authorities, which was more than he could take. This narrative poses a critical question: If the main character is a fall guy—and thus, by implication, a victim of miscarried justice—where does the “epic trail of destruction” emanate from? Historical circumstances? Company culture? A few bad eggs?

The important point the book makes is that banking is the locus of enormous power with vast geopolitical consequences. We see this most prominently in the case of economic sanctions, which nowadays are a deadly form of warfare. Banks that enforce these sanctions are, unavoidably, political actors. The questions about how to constrain their actions are global, political questions. Deutsche Bank’s willingness to lend to dictators was driven by the same recklessness that drove it to shoot for a 25 percent return on equity. We could have looked at that absurd metric and seen a society barreling downhill toward a powder keg, but instead, it was reported without event. Should banks be allowed to be so reckless in the first place? We’ve done little to constrain this type of behavior. Today, Deutsche is unraveling its investment banking activities. It, once again, shrinks back into the hole it rose out of. But will it rise again?