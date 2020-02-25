What’s the Matter With Men?

APARTMENT by Teddy Wayne Bloomsbury, 208 pp., $23.40

It’s 1996: “An edgeless era of global-super-power peace and American prosperity, sandwiched between the triumphant and calamitous falls of the Berlin Wall and the World Trade Center,” Wayne writes. We’re in New York City. The nameless narrator has begun graduate school at Columbia after a couple of years freelancing and working on a novel. The secret isn’t a trust fund, but a great-aunt’s rent-stabilized StuyTown apartment, which he’s occupying solo, in violation of the lease.

His first day in workshop is brutal. “The main character’s not really someone I want to root for,” one classmate says. “He comes off like an upper-middle-class whiner,” offers another. Wayne is having fun, warning us off the book we’ve just begun reading, but this is more than yet another novel of a writer’s apprenticeship and self-discovery. The narrator’s sole defender in workshop is a student named Billy.

His face was framed by black hair that fell in low-amplitude waves to his jaw, at which point its ends curled up like old parchment.… A strong scent from Billy’s body overpowered the bar’s fried finger food and spilled beer. The primary layer was the smoker’s tobacco aura, but under that lurked the nautical astringency of Old Spice deodorant, which I had long associated with my father.

The narrator is an NYU alum from the Boston burbs; Billy is a community college guy from a small town in Illinois. Our narrator’s work isn’t well received, but Billy’s? “I found myself underlining and checkmarking nearly all the sentences, stark and Spartan but shot through with painterly metaphors and images.” The narrator’s father sends him money, while Billy bartends at an East Village dive. When the narrator discovers that Billy also lives there, he insists that his classmate sleep over.