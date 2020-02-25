What’s the Matter With Men?

Years ago, my husband and I were seated at a restaurant beside two other men. They didn’t seem to be a couple (gays can usually tell), or brothers, or colleagues; they ate in companionable enough near-silence, then departed. My husband leaned across the table and said, “I just don’t know why one man would be friends with another man.”

It was only a joke, acknowledging the fact that intimacy between men is such a rarity in American culture. The best jokes make you laugh and feel sad all at once, and that’s how I felt in that moment. It also describes my response to Teddy Wayne’s fourth novel, Apartment, which takes on the subject of male friendship—and indeed, quite a bit more.

APARTMENT by Teddy Wayne Bloomsbury, 208 pp., $23.40

It’s 1996: “An edgeless era of global-super-power peace and American prosperity, sandwiched between the triumphant and calamitous falls of the Berlin Wall and the World Trade Center,” Wayne writes. We’re in New York City. The nameless narrator has begun graduate school at Columbia after a couple of years freelancing and working on a novel. The secret isn’t a trust fund, but a great-aunt’s rent-stabilized StuyTown apartment, which he’s occupying solo, in violation of the lease.

His first day in workshop is brutal. “The main character’s not really someone I want to root for,” one classmate says. “He comes off like an upper-middle-class whiner,” offers another. Wayne is having fun, warning us off the book we’ve just begun reading, but this is more than yet another novel of a writer’s apprenticeship and self-discovery. The narrator’s sole defender in workshop is a student named Billy.