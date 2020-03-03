Is the iPhone a Work of Art?

IBAUHAUS by Nicholas Fox Weber Knopf, 272 pp., $27.95

Weber isn’t actually arguing that the iPhone is a work of art. “The Bauhaus was a colony of artistic geniuses,” he writes. “Several individuals of unparalleled imagination and poetry were succored there. Nothing about the iPhone rivals their achievement.” Still, it’s not a stretch to argue the latter is designed to “ameliorate daily existence,” as Weber argues, and to do so with the charm of its own “aesthetic grace.”

The function of all criticism is persuasion, and you will either be seduced by Weber’s command of the material or irritated at the way he gets carried away. For example, the Bauhaus system contained something termed the foundation year. Josef Albers taught the course and proselytized for it thereafter at Black Mountain College and the Yale School of Design. In short, students would spend time starting from scratch. They’d take single sheets of paper and fold them in complex ways, trying to master the possibilities of form. What if you knew that British design education also relied on this kind of exercise, and such training formed the foundational education of the man responsible for the iPhone’s design, Jony Ive?

Weber is full of such details; he often resembles a conspiracy theorist with a coincidence. In 1921, Herbert Bayer was a student at the Bauhaus. He eventually settled in the United States, where he designed the headquarters for the Aspen Institute. In 1983, Steve Jobs spoke at the Aspen Institute, outlining his vision of the computer as a tool for all. “Like Gropius, he was not interested in products for the elite few, but in what could benefit the world at large,” Weber says.