Is the iPhone a Work of Art?

The Bauhaus, open for less than a decade and a half, was one of those rare influential failures. It was like the Velvet Underground, the band that inspired all of its fans to start bands of their own. The art historian Nicholas Fox Weber—the author of The Bauhaus Group: Six Masters of Modernism, and the executive director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation—goes even further. The title for his new book, iBauhaus: the iPhone as the Embodiment of Bauhaus Ideals and Design, gives away its conceit, suggesting that it’s time we looked more closely at those machines we carry around all day.



Weber offers a crash course in the Bauhaus itself. Founded in 1919 by Walter Gropius, it was “a groundbreaking school and laboratory for modernism,” Weber writes, promulgating design that offered both ease and beauty. The institution’s belief in mass production helped spread its philosophy, which got bound up in modernism more generally. We continue to judge design’s efficacy against the standards Bauhaus helped establish.

IBAUHAUS by Nicholas Fox Weber Knopf, 272 pp., $27.95

Weber isn’t actually arguing that the iPhone is a work of art. “The Bauhaus was a colony of artistic geniuses,” he writes. “Several individuals of unparalleled imagination and poetry were succored there. Nothing about the iPhone rivals their achievement.” Still, it’s not a stretch to argue the latter is designed to “ameliorate daily existence,” as Weber argues, and to do so with the charm of its own “aesthetic grace.”

The function of all criticism is persuasion, and you will either be seduced by Weber’s command over the material or irritated at the way he gets carried away. For example, the Bauhaus system contained something termed the foundation year. Albers taught the course, and proselytized for it thereafter, at Black Mountain College and the Yale School of Design. In short, students would spend time starting from scratch. They’d take single sheets of paper and fold them in complex ways, trying to master the possibilities of form. What if you knew that British design education also relied on this kind of exercise, and such training formed the foundational education of the man responsible for the iPhone’s design, Jony Ive?