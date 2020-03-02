Lena Waithe Insists on Irreverence

Marie, who functions as a self-appointed life coach for her friends, mentions that Ida B. (Sophina Brown), a prominent black TV producer at her studio, is looking for an assistant, and she offers to help Hattie get an interview. Hattie, however, hates Ida B.’s latest hit show, My Bae. “I’m just glad it exists,” Marie tells her, “We need to support black shit.” Hattie, who has dragged them all to an outdoor screening of All About Eve (Waithe’s real-life favorite movie) pushes back: “No, we need to support good shit that happens to be black.”

All the same, Hattie goes on the interview, pretending to be a fan of My Bae, only to have Ida B. confront her with some of her old tweets. “My Bae,” Ida says, reading from Hattie’s Twitter account, “is the story of a strong black woman getting dickmatized by a hotep.” Hattie is mortified, but Ida B. appreciates her honesty, admitting the show could be better. Ida B. hires Hattie as a writers’ assistant on one of her other shows, Cocoa’s Butter. The title of the show makes it difficult for Hattie to name-drop: When she mentions it while trying to squeeze a favor out of someone in an L.A. office, the white woman on the phone simply replies, “I’m sorry—I have oily skin.” For someone as judgmental about Ida B.’s work as Hattie, we hardly ever see her writing scripts of her own, and she openly tells another director (right in front of Ida B.), “This is the kind of work I really want to be doing.” The action of that film, like Hattie’s script in progress, however, is not shown on screen, perhaps a suggestion that it’s one thing to clamor for better representation; it is quite another to actually imagine what that would mean for anyone but yourself.

We likewise see Marie and the people at her studio struggling to come up with a consensus about their upcoming black film and TV projects. When Marie approaches her boss at Monument Pictures, a white studio exec named Zach, about getting Misty Copeland to star in a film based on the life of Raven Wilkinson, the first black ballerina to dance with a major company, Zach tells her “I’m over the whole ‘first black’ thing.” However, he also wants her to work on a project called Rosa: Before the Bus, so who knows. Her co-worker, Ben, the only other black executive at Monument, scores points with Zach for agreeing to develop a film called Black Pussy. Ben is willing to make concessions to the studio bosses that Marie isn’t willing to, seemingly out of pride. However, Waithe is careful not to judge Ben, or even Black Pussy, too harshly. Maybe Marie is too entrenched in respectability politics, too “focused on finding black auteurs.” Ben reminds her of the successes of films like Who Brought the Potato Salad and Me and You, Your Mama and Your Cousin Too. Marie has to admit: “I liked that film.”