Lena Waithe Insists on Irreverence

When the pilot presentation for Twenties, a show about a group of twentysomething black women trying to make it in Hollywood, first appeared on YouTube in 2013, Lena Waithe wanted to make sure we all knew it was most definitely not a web series. Lest you forget, there was a blurb under each clip that read: “This is NOT a web series.” It was a strange disclaimer at a time when a new generation of black writers were finding success by posting their work online (Issa Rae’s Awkward Black Girl web series led to a deal with HBO; the concept trailer for Justin Simien’s Dear White People premiered on YouTube, and it eventually became a film and Netflix series). “There’s nothing wrong with a Web series,” Waithe later told Vogue, “but my thing was that for someone to say that Lena Dunham can have a show on HBO about her experiences and what it means to be a 20-something trying to figure out life, why does Lena Waithe have to have a Web series?”

Waithe has since found success on every platform. She became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing for the “Thanksgiving” episode of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None on Netflix. She is the creator of the Showtime series The Chi, a drama about life on the south side of Chicago, Waithe’s hometown. She wrote the screenplay for Queen and Slim, the 2019 film about a black couple on the run after a fatal encounter with a police officer. Twenties, which scuttled between networks and streaming services in pre-production for years, is now finally getting its television debut on BET.

Lena Waithe has encountered many people, basically almost everyone who has interviewed her, who put a mic up to her face and ask what it means to be a queer black woman in Hollywood. Twenties can sometimes feel like a compendium of those interviews, reflecting Lena’s refreshing (and at times infuriating) answers on identity and black art: Waithe was panned last year for distinguishing herself from black creators who “only have black influences” in a press junket for Queen and Slim. Waithe made a similar statement in 2013, when expressing her frustration over Twenties not getting picked up sooner by a studio. “I’m an opinionated, shit-talking, snarky girl who owns a record player and isn’t only influenced by black culture … I think there’s a ton of black kids like that. We watch Downton Abbey.”

Funnily enough, Twenties is at its best when it actually does focus on Waithe’s black influences, which is—fortunately—most of the time. Waithe may have broken through with her work on Master of None, but she got her start working under some of the most prolific black women writers and producers of the 2000s, writer-directors like Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball) and Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), whose work was often dismissed as niche (black) and lowbrow (about women). Twenties, a semi-autobiographical series about that period in Waithe’s career, is something of an homage to these women. The show follows its three main characters as they struggle to make work they feel is faithful to black women’s realities (and fantasies) in a white-run industry. Much of the humor, though, comes from how quickly the show’s characters are willing to compromise those standards and how confused they are about them in the first place, resulting in a refreshingly irreverent show about something that too rarely gets the comedic treatment: representation.