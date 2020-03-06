The Promise of a Feminist Midlife Crisis

In her fascinating new book, the historian Susanne Schmidt reminds us that, not long ago, we did have an important debate about the changing life course. In the 1970s, just as our economic and gender orders began to take on their current form, pundits and scholars alike were talking seriously about the “midlife crisis” as an identifiable moment in a modern life. The basic idea was that we experience an opportunity for renewal and revitalization as we pass the hump of middle age and our children leave the nest. The idea had potential: It made sense for an aging society and for a young generation that was newly committed to ideals of authenticity and autonomy. It made sense, especially, for the rising generation of women, raised in the 1960s, who hoped to take charge of midlife, just as they once had of their youth.

But its fall was as fast as its rise. The discussion now, as in Ada Calhoun’s Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis (2020), is largely about the crises of debt and care that are overwhelming Generation X—certainly not about midlife as a site for spiritual and professional renewal. What happened? Part of the answer is, of course, structural. Today’s middle-aged people have been dealt a bad hand by history. And yet part of the answer is more specific and concerns the specifically feminist origins of the idea. The midlife crisis was meant to offer a way to rethink the gender hierarchy of an earlier era: It was designed, especially, to allow women a chance to rearrange their lives at midlife, once the tremendous burden of child-rearing had passed. And yet, as they so often do, men rushed in and ruined it. A generation of male scholars and writers labored to transform the midlife crisis into a misogynist ideal for men bored by their cars and their wives. This was part of a society-wide assault on the prospects of women, and especially middle-aged women. And it was successful.

The story of the midlife crisis begins with Gail Sheehy, one of the pioneering journalists of second-wave feminism. Born in 1937, she was a student of the anthropologist Margaret Mead before beginning a glittering career in journalism at Cosmopolitan and the women’s section of the New York Herald Tribune. New York magazine emerged from the Tribune, and Sheehy was among its first editors. This was a happy position to be in: The magazine was an incubator for new styles of journalism and feminism alike (Gloria Steinem, a friend and contributor, launched Ms. magazine as a supplement to New York). Sheehy was in the thick of it, filing copy about abortion, civil rights, anti-war protest, and sex work (she is the inspiration for the reporter character on The Deuce).