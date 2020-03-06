The Promise of a Feminist Midlife Crisis

Not long ago, American culture provided a sanctioned life course: an idle childhood, an adulthood of mothering (for women) and productive labor (for men), a leisured retirement. Even if many could not achieve such a life, it did at least serve as an ideal. There was a way to know when you had “made it” and a standard to rebel against, were you so inclined. For all sorts of reasons, many of them good ones, this has fallen apart in recent decades. We bemoan the end of childhood and regret that this once-halcyon time has been overwhelmed by the dictates of standardized testing; we regret, too, the loss of the stable and unionized jobs that were once the pendant to adulthood.



MIDLIFE CRISIS: THE FEMINIST ORIGINS OF A CHAUVINIST CLICHÉ by Susanne Schmidt University of Chicago Press, 282 pp., $22.50

The current lack of a culturally sanctioned life course creates a great deal of anxiety. What are different stages of life meant to represent? How do we know that we have left youth behind and can begin #adulting? These questions seem impossible to answer because they are seldom seriously posed. We seem more interested in wringing our hands over this collapse than we do in framing a better alternative.

In her fascinating new book, the historian Susanne Schmidt reminds us that, not long ago, we did have an important debate about the changing life course. In the 1970s, just as our economic and gender orders began to take on their current form, pundits and scholars alike were talking seriously about the “midlife crisis” as an identifiable moment in a modern life. The basic idea was that we experience an opportunity for renewal and revitalization as we pass the hump of middle age and our children leave the nest. The idea had potential: It made sense for an aging society and for a young generation that was newly committed to ideals of authenticity and autonomy. It made sense, especially, for the rising generation of women, raised in the 1960s, who hoped to take charge of midlife, just as they once had of their youth.

But its fall was as fast as its rise. The discussion now, as in Ada Calhoun’s Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis (2020), is largely about the crises of debt and care that are overwhelming Generation X—certainly not about midlife as a site for spiritual and professional renewal. What happened? Part of the answer is, of course, structural. Today’s middle-aged people have been dealt a bad hand by history. And yet part of the answer is more specific and concerns the specifically feminist origins of the idea. The midlife crisis was meant to offer a way to rethink the gender hierarchy of an earlier era: It was designed, especially, to allow women a chance to rearrange their lives at midlife, once the tremendous burden of child-rearing had passed. And yet, as they so often do, men rushed in and ruined it. A generation of male scholars and writers labored to transform the midlife crisis into a misogynist ideal for men bored by their cars and their wives. This was part of a society-wide assault on the prospects of women, and especially middle-aged women. And it was successful.