Fear and Loathing in Mumbai

On the fourth page of his new novel, Low, the author Jeet Thayil steps outside the proceedings to offer this parenthetical, qualifying the ringing of some bells: “(The bells are an omen, and they ring more than once in this story.)” It’s always helpful for the reader when the author tells it straight, though when it comes to its themes, Thayil’s bombastic little book isn’t exactly shy. Anyway, I didn’t notice any other ringing bells.

Low is a descendant of The Lost Weekend, Charles Jackson’s exuberant and horrifying novel of alcoholism. It’s the story of one man’s drug-addled sojourn in Mumbai, following the suicide of his wife. The titular lowness is not simply the condition in which our protagonist, Dominic Ullis, finds himself, or the trap of his late wife’s depression. It’s also the condition in which humanity dwells, the inverse of a state of grace: “She called it ‘the low.’ It was the great constant in her life. ‘I was always able to access the low,’ she said, as if it were a resource or a country. ‘I always returned to the low.’”

Low by Jeet Thayil Faber & Faber, 320 pp., $24.95

Dominic’s wife, Aki, succumbed to her state of low but aren’t we all on the precipice? As Dominic rides a taxi into town he takes in the Shiv Smarak, a statue of a Hindu warrior-prince that is to be India’s largest monument whenever it’s done being constructed:

As the Doomsday Glacier dissolved and the oceans grew, only the tip of the statue’s ceremonial sword would be seen, for a moment, before that too went under. The city would be swallowed alive. Why judge or decry any of it? Perhaps a drowned monument to a long-dead warrior was as important as higher ground or shelter from the storm. It was possible. Anything was possible at the end of days.

We’re all bereaved, if not for a spouse, then for the sense our species might endure. Maybe we should all be on drugs right about now.