Fear and Loathing in Mumbai

You hear in the protagonist’s surname, Ullis, an echo of the Latin name for Odysseus, and Low is an abbreviated odyssey (just north of 200 pages) through contemporary India. It’s well-trodden territory, the idea of India as a place where a damaged soul might seek repair. The encounters all seem mythic, though maybe it doesn’t matter if the author is playing with Hindu or Greco-Roman cosmology. (The single time the allegory felt clear to me was when Dominic returns to the city from a visit to the suburbs via speedboat, its teenage captain a kind of Charon.) Thayil also gives us more recognizable touchstones, drawn from pop music and contemporary politics, a new myth of the human attempt to escape the low by chasing a high.

I felt less sickened by the depiction of snorting heroin (or, indeed, the ashes of his late wife’s corpse) than by the novel’s reduction (or elevation; you decide) of Donald Trump to Olympian presence:

He was devoted to the image of the man, to his bitter humor and sense of endless grievance.… What would happen if he were to leave the stage? What would Ullis do with his time? Like the rest of the world, he would be bereft. He would have to go into rehab. A realization struck him with the full force of prophecy: the American president’s wellbeing affected his own. He hoped the man was there to stay, in or out of office.

Trump looms over the hero’s journey, a trickster, almost divine. I could do without him, here, which is not to say that Thayil isn’t onto something. It’s more a measure of my own desire for a fiction that both illuminates reality and offers an escape hatch from it. During his intoxicated ramblings through Mumbai, Dominic learns “to see the living as brief and wondrous apparitions, each worthy of affection and attention.” I am not sure I agree, though, that those include, in Thayil’s words, “an endearingly incompetent criminal president.”