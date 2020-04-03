Confessions of a Demigod

You said in your last meeting you figured out

the map of the planets. The lonely orbits.

Cosmic dust. In my last meeting, a future

meeting was discussed. How to kick out

the un-paid children—holes thumbed

into sweatshirts—from debates about the shapes

of the soul. Like always, I brought my vag

to the table. And when I spoke,

it was like it breathed. Echoed me.

Shadowed me. And every time,

someone uses this to soften my presence

into something ordinary, like pools of gold

syrup sponging the middle

squares of a thawed waffle.

Now, all I hear is how I ruined the world.

So the world is

hard, like light. The seas rose up,

and now they’ve gone. But you can still

smell water here & there, like I was.