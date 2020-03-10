Why Deaths of Despair Are Rising

Health care became expensive for various intersecting reasons, mainly emanating from wide-ranging and favorable regulations. Doctors’ groups, for example, have successfully lobbied to keep doctors’ wages high by legally limiting the number of people who can practice medicine. Doctors with foreign medical licenses must go through the U.S. medical school system, which itself limits the number of residencies available and thus reduces the number of doctors entering the profession. While licensing is important, it protects doctors from the corrosive effects of globalization that, say, autoworkers have been exposed to. In economic terms, limiting the import of foreign vehicles—which would effectively discourage relocation of auto plants to Mexico or Asia—and limiting the import of foreign doctors isn’t so different. Whether or not you agree with the licensing procedure, Case and Deaton point out, the effect on wages is clear: In 2005, doctors made up 16 percent of earners in the top one percent, and 6 percent of the top tenth of one percent. Their protected wages ensure that the cost of health care remains high.

Favorable protection through regulation drives up the price of health care in other ways. For the last handful of decades, hospitals, insurers, and medical groups have merged and consolidated, right in step with many other industries. This allows them to charge higher prices with less fear of competition. Sometimes, Case and Deaton show, they are able to charge as much as 12 percent above their competitors. Medical procedures in general have increased in price, along with the variety and technical sophistication of medical devices. As is often mentioned, pharmaceutical companies drive up prices of medicine with patent protections that prevent generic producers from offering lower-cost alternatives. The pharmaceutical lobby managed to encourage the passage of laws that prevent the government from using its great size—as the single payer for Medicaid and Medicare recipients—to negotiate for lower drug prices, which has got to be one of the most brazen, illogical protections of corporate welfare you could imagine. The health care lobby outspends almost every other industry, and it is to great effect. “Our government,” as Case and Deaton witheringly declare, “is complicit in extortion by the healthcare industry.”

The high cost of health care is the catalyst for outsourcing, downsizing, and contracting out—that is, the dismemberment of working-class life.

Worst of all, employer-provided coverage obscures these rising costs; it allows the extortion to fester under wraps. An employee might think of health care as a gift, but this is wrong. It is a cost to the employer, and weighs heavily on their actions. “Employers’ contributions are wage costs,” Case and Deaton write, “as are wages themselves, so the rising cost of insurance premiums—for example, from $2,000 in 1999 to $6,896 in 2017 for the average single-person plan—have played a large part in holding down wages.” That is, health care costs eat into pay, driving down what an employer might typically offer. A cascade of other effects tumble out from there: The increased cost of having employees prompts firms to either fire workers or hire fewer people in the first place, both of which, of course, loads more work on fewer people. It also encourages firms to outsource jobs normally done by employees to other firms, or to shift work to contractors who are not entitled to health benefits. Case and Deaton relay a story told to them by an executive of a major firm who hired management consultants to reduce the “head count” to save on health care costs, by “identifying workers who were dispensable altogether, or whose positions in food service, security, janitorial, or transport activities could be outsourced.” The high cost of health care, coupled with its obscured role in compensation, is the catalyst for outsourcing, downsizing, and contracting out—that is, the dismemberment of working-class life.