Why Deaths of Despair Are Rising

Healthcare became expensive for various intersecting reasons, mainly emanating from wide-ranging and favorable regulations. Doctor’s groups, for example, have successfully lobbied to keep doctor’s wages high by legally limiting the number of people who can practice medicine. Doctors with foreign medical licenses must go through the U.S. medical school system, which itself limits the number of residencies available, and thus reduces the number of doctors entering the profession. While licensing is important, it protects doctors from the corrosive effects of globalization that, say, autoworkers workers have been exposed to. In economic terms, limiting the import of foreign vehicles—which would effectively discourage relocation of auto plants to Mexico or Asia—and limiting the import of foreign doctors isn’t so different. Whether or not you agree with the licensing procedure, Case and Deaton point out, the effect on wages is clear: In 2005, doctors made up sixteen percent of earners in the top one percent, and six percent of the top tenth of 1 percent. Their protected wages ensure that the cost of healthcare remains high.

Favorable protection through regulation drives up the price of healthcare in other ways. For the last handful of decades, hospitals, insurers, and medical groups have merged and consolidated, right in step with many other industries. This allows them to charge higher prices with less fear of competition. Sometimes, Case and Deaton show, they are able to charge as much as 12 percent above their competitors. Medical procedures in general have increased in price, as well as the variety and technical sophistication of medical devices. As is often mentioned, pharmaceutical companies drive up prices of medicine with patent protections that prevent generic producers from offering lower-cost alternatives. The pharmaceutical lobby managed to encourage the passage of laws that prevent the government from using its great size—as single-payer for Medicaid and Medicare recipients—to negotiate for lower drug prices, which has got to be one of the most brazen, illogical protections of corporate welfare you could imagine. The healthcare lobby outspends almost every other industry and it is to great effect. “Our government,” as Case and Deaton witheringly declare, “is complicit in extortion by the healthcare industry.”

The high cost of healthcare is the catalyst for outsourcing, downsizing, and contracting out; that is, the dismemberment of working-class life.

Worst of all, employer-provided coverage obscures these rising costs; it allows the extortion to fester under wraps. An employee might think of healthcare as a gift, but this is wrong. It is a cost to the employer, and weighs heavily on their actions. “Employers contributions are wage costs,” Case and Deaton write, “as are wages themselves, so the rising cost of insurance premiums—for example, from $2,000 in 1999 to $6,896 in 2017 for the average single-person plan—have played a large part in holding down wages.” That is, healthcare costs eat into pay, driving down what an employer might typically offer. A cascade of other effects tumble out from there: The increased cost of having employees prompts firms to either fire workers or hire fewer people in the first place, both of which, of course, loads more work on fewer people. It also encourages firms to outsource jobs normally done by employees to other firms, or to shift work to contractors who are not entitled to health benefits. Case and Deaton relay a story told to them by an executive of a major firm who hired management consultants to reduce the “head count” to save on healthcare costs, by “identifying workers who were dispensable altogether, or whose positions in food service, security, janitorial, or transport activities could be outsourced.” The high cost of healthcare, coupled with its obscured role in compensation, is the catalyst for outsourcing, downsizing, and contracting out; that is, the dismemberment of working-class life.

In an ugly twist, the math of employer-provided healthcare often boosts the wages of highly-paid workers. For a person making $150,000, for example, an average family plan adds a cost of only 10 percent of their wages, which is a much more manageable-looking sum than the 60 percent it would add to a low-wage worker, at half the median income. And because healthcare costs are still tax-deductible, there is an incentive for companies to offer deluxe healthcare plans to high-paid workers instead of paying them more, a trend that further widens wealth inequality. Case and Deaton suggest that the tax revenue lost from luxury healthcare plans for high-wage workers is in the ballpark of $150 billion, which furthers all sorts of inequities in all sorts of different ways by reducing the funds available to education, infrastructure, and any number of socially beneficial services.