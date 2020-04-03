As if the flesh had come apart

in my hands to tell of it—light

come through the vague furred frame

then coming through deeper, as I cut

the skin away, so that it seemed deep green

was an order of light unto itself,

what wrought at the center

among seeds, its issue, could be

revealed as the system

I was going toward, all this time.

All this time, sharing a part

of the fruit with distraction

but keeping the most for selfishness,

trying to get to the generous

heart—which tastes the same

or doesn’t, quite, but adheres

to the same principles: you won’t

lose yourself inside of me

one says, while another: pass into it

and when the arrow hurts yield,

but not to pain, no not to pain:

to knowing you are the arrow too.