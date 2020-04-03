Looks like you’re using a browser we don’t support.

Kiwi

By

As if the flesh had come apart
            in my hands to tell of it—light
 come through the vague furred frame
              then coming through deeper, as I cut
the skin away, so that it seemed deep green  
            was an order of light unto itself,
 what wrought at the center  
            among seeds, its issue, could be 
revealed as the system
              I was going toward, all this time. 
All this time, sharing a part
            of the fruit with distraction 
but keeping the most for selfishness,  
            trying to get to the generous 
heart—which tastes the same
            or doesn’t, quite, but adheres  
to the same principles: you won’t
            lose yourself inside of me
 one says, while another: pass into it
            and when the arrow hurts yield,
 but not to pain, no not to pain:
            to knowing you are the arrow too.

Jay Deshpande is the author of Love the Stranger. He is a 2018–2020 Wallace Stegner Fellow.

Magazine, April 2020, Poetry

