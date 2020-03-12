Joe Biden’s Endless Search for a Message

“Joe Biden is not a bad or evil man,” Branko Marcetic writes at the beginning of his new book on Biden, Yesterday’s Man, the only work to date that examines the patterns and broader historical consequences of Biden’s record. “But he is someone who, by virtue of the political, social, and historical forces that shaped his life, made choices and drew political lessons that not only make him ill-suited to combat Trumpism but led him to help engineer the very conditions that handed Trump victory in the first place.” By restoring the dimension most conspicuously absent from the going Biden Story—the impact of his politics—Marcetic illuminates how Biden the man, the hotshot political dreamer with a thin, moralistic conception of public service, was an ideal face for the Democratic Party’s reorientation toward a wealthier voting base and its alignment with corporate interests.

YESTERDAY’S MAN: THE CASE AGAINST JOE BIDEN by Branko Marcetic Verso, 288 pp., $19.95

The written record yields no evidence of Biden ever having had an ideology in the sense of a coherent, historically grounded political worldview. In Biden’s own telling, politics as packaging and profession appealed to him from a very young age; inspired by John F. Kennedy as the first Catholic president, the young Biden famously looked up politicians’ biographies to find out how they got where they were. Though he’s known to cite poets, it’s hard to think of an example of Biden invoking works of history or political ideas that shaped his thinking. His liberalism seems to have been inspired, indirectly, by the Catholic milieu of his early life and his parents’ aversion to the abuse of the weak by the strong. Biden has always manifested an aversion to racism to the extent he saw and understood it, though he would soon begin taking it upon himself to tell “interest groups” what they really needed from his own position on the inside track.

Marcetic notes a pattern, starting with Biden’s first attempts at elected office in the early 1970s, and growing more prominent and spectacular as Biden began to win senate reelections by large margins and climb the ranks in the chamber. “Whether it has been crime, drugs, terrorism, or something else,” he writes, “Biden has tended to get swept up in every right-wing panic of the last few decades, often going even further than Republicans in his response.” Beginning with his stunning upset election to the Senate in 1973, Biden perfected a strategy of selectively outflanking Republican opponents on the right. The most famous example of this, of course, is also the oldest: Biden’s strident opposition to busing in the 1970s, which found him forming partnerships with Southern segregationists in the Senate and working to shatter the Democratic consensus behind muscular civil rights policy. Biden’s defenders today may argue that his position was necessary for political survival in the face of the angry, mobilized, middle-class electorate that threatened Democratic politicians in those years. Either way, Biden still repeats the myth that busing was a failed policy—a “liberal train wreck,” as he wrote in 2007.