Joe Biden’s Endless Search for a Message

Joe Biden’s history of hesitating to run for president—he contemplated runs in 1984, 1988, 2008, and 2016—is often ascribed to his sense of responsibility. Recounting how Biden finally backed himself into his first presidential run in 1988, Jules Witcover, the author of the 2010 biography Joe Biden: A Life of Trial and Redemption, runs through a litany of worries that Biden considered: How would the presidential spotlight affect his children? Would it leave him enough time to maintain his Senate committee workload during the campaign? He’s portrayed as a statesman sizing up his duty, as numerous reporters also described him as he mulled his delayed entry into the 2020 race.

There’s another—more colorful and revealing—angle to Biden’s foot-dragging in 1987. As recounted in Richard Ben Cramer’s classic on the 1988 presidential election, What It Takes, the run-up to the 1988 primary was marked by intense, even desperate attempts to justify a Biden candidacy. Biden huddled with a small team of “gurus,” including his longtime friend Pat Caddell, searching for a political brand to encapsulate the magic his unwieldy stemwinders worked on Democratic donors and party groups. “Everybody in the country who could read knew that Biden wanted to run,” Cramer writes, “but he wasn’t going to run without message … and he didn’t have a message … nothing to say.” Caddell tried to impose a message of generational change, of boomer reawakening, complete with pop-culture references unfamiliar to the buttoned-up potential candidate. Biden tore Caddell’s speeches to shreds, adding pages of his own just hours before he was to appear at the 1987 California Democratic Convention in Sacramento. The highlights he would read to his wife Jill over the phone, ecstatic, were actually passages by Robert F. Kennedy that had sifted into Biden’s words amid the chaos, and would spark a plagiarism scandal.

In his 2007 memoir, Promises to Keep, Biden describes these early branding struggles as an earnest effort to distill the truth about himself as a politician and to satisfy a press he had never had time to be chummy with. “I still felt like my message was a bit opaque, like audiences were hearing me through a veil.” Journalists widely noted that, as one Los Angeles Times reporter put it, Biden “sells the sizzle but is short on the steak.” But Biden, like his gurus, knew he had the only thing that mattered: “I’m a gut politician; I know when I leave a room whether I’ve connected or not, and there just weren’t that many misses when I started out. I started to feel that as long as I showed who I was and what I held most dear, I’d do okay.” Biden’s campaigning depended on bouts of frenetic, lightning-in-a-bottle momentum as he pushed audiences to make “the connect,” sometimes to the disbelieving awe of his advisers. In private, they chided him about the participation in civil rights marches and protests he was inventing on the stump, but to no avail. The boomer crowds Biden would later describe as “hungry” ate from his hand; as Cramer writes, “They loved how Joey made them feel.”

By 2020, Biden’s 1988 flameout had morphed into the ill-fated middle act in an arc of rise, fall, and rise. Shaped in part by Biden’s memoir and Witcover’s biography, and helped along by his elder statesman role as Obama’s vice president, a compelling narrative took hold. This Biden Story was one of outsize ambition tempered by unusual personal tragedy and unshakeable family values, showcasing the redemptive power of resilience and—a word that Biden and his allies often deploy—“integrity.” Middle-class Joe, doggedly boarding Amtrak to Delaware to tuck in his children at night, shrugging off the Washington club and the press, always going the extra mile with voters. Joe Biden always “getting up” again, as his father taught him, always believing “politics was a matter of personal honor.” This may have been the essence, the message, that he was lacking in those harried brainstorm sessions in 1987.