What’s So Funny About the End of the World?

That is not to suggest the novel is a catalog of horrors or a sanctimonious lecture. There’s a joy here, in no small part because of Unferth’s sentences, which are muscular and musical and confident. Beyond Barn 8’s political concerns is an interest in life itself—the miracle of existence, whether human or otherwise. I admit, however, that I rolled my eyes when the author entered the consciousness of one of the hens:

Hen, alone, strolling away from the eight looming apparatuses of Happy Green Family Farm. Her first steps on dirt, not wire. Where was her mother? Only a little over a year old, orphan from egg crack. Who knew where she thought she was going (why did the chicken cross the road?) or whether chickens “think” about such things as destination (of course they do—not quite the way we do, but close enough). You had to root for her.

I admit, too, that this is some of the novel’s gutsiest stuff. I’m sidestepping another spoiler, but even if you think this is silly, stick with it. The author is having fun but not joking around (crucial distinction), and the novel’s conclusion builds on the passage above in a way that’s quite remarkable.

For those who believe in animal liberation, the question is not political, but moral; my own wavering about the consumption of meat may be unimaginable to them. I was expecting (fine, dreading) a novel that simply gave voice to that conviction, that yelled at a wall. But Unferth is writing in good faith, and she’s also talking about something bigger. She’s a capable guide to the unsettling feeling that governs modern life, a feeling that is very much tied to the billions of animals we eat every year.