What’s So Funny About the End of the World?

I’ve flirted with vegetarianism the way you might with faith on a turbulent flight. I’ve made New Year’s resolutions; I’ve joined the mail-order bean club. Declining to eat meat may seem like a refusal, but it is in fact a belief. And while it’s not the intention of Deb Olin Unferth to proselytize, her new novel, Barn 8, still feels like the start of one road to Damascus.

BARN 8 by Deb Olin Unferth Graywolf Press, 256 pp., $16.00

Barn 8 begins with Janey, a lost soul who makes an impulsive teenage choice and upends her entire life. “No, it was not her only mistake, but it was certainly her greatest, as others have great loves, great ideas, or great tragedies that befall them,” Unferth writes. I’m avoiding the spoiler, just know that Janey ends up in Iowa, then ends up an auditor for the egg industry, then ends up an activist radicalized by the things she witnesses: birds mangled by machines, the endless amounts of excrement, the inhumanity of it all.

The novel feels researched but not pedantic. I learned that hens are disposed to lay about 30 eggs a year, but farmed hens provide 270. As Cleveland, Janey’s principal collaborator, explains to her/us: “American scientists in the 1930s figured out that light is how the hen’s body knows when to lay. Long light means spring and laying. Less light means winter and rest. More light, more laying.”



Unferth doesn’t intend to gross us out, but her book doesn’t look away from commercial agriculture’s attempts to adapt nature for the market. You can see why Janey and Cleveland would wrangle a group of activists, all seasoned infiltrators of the industry, to attempt the preposterous act of liberating thousands upon thousands of chickens from one particular farm.