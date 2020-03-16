The Lost World of Studio 54

Matthew Yokobosky, the curator who organized David Bowie is, has now created Studio 54: Night Magic, an inquiry into the midtown Manhattan nightclub that opened in 1977 and closed three years later but still serves, 40-plus years on, as a metonym for glamour, decadence, drugs, celebrity. It’s a study of material culture, fashion design, photography, music, and video. As I wandered through the show, I couldn’t even mutter But is it art? because there’s disco playing—insipid, impenetrable, somehow perfect—and I couldn’t think straight. I hope the museum guards are receiving hazard pay.

The show overexplains, anticipating your skepticism. It reminds us that the World Trade Center opened in 1973, a glimmer of optimism, a vision of the future, though the city was falling apart. It argues that Studio 54 was an expression of that thinking, the people of New York—black, white, gay, straight, rich, poor—getting together to have a little fun. It is an incredible show to see at this particular moment in time, but, of course, you cannot see it, as the Brooklyn Museum is closed for the nonce.

The New York on display here has never felt more distant. Orgiastic mingling instead of social distancing! Near-ruins instead of luxury condos! This pandemic-panicked moment is especially weird, but haven’t we already mostly given up on Jane Jacobs’s vision of urban life as a dynamic mix of forces? I was born the year Studio 54 opened, so I cannot feel any nostalgia about it. Instead, I just felt mournful for the sort of New York I’ll never know, one of possibility and joy instead of lots of empty branches of Chase Bank.