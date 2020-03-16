The Lost World of Studio 54

Last year, the Brooklyn Museum hosted Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving, an exhibition that displayed the artist’s clothing and cosmetics and some other ephemera alongside a handful of her paintings. It was installed in a tight maze of rooms that reminded me of the marketplace you have to wander through to get out of IKEA, and though photographs were forbidden it was much-Instagrammed.

It’s grim to catch yourself muttering But is it art?—to realize that you’re the curmudgeon. Of course it’s not art! Museums increasingly rely on spectacle to goose their attendance and, presumably, gift shop revenue. Maybe it is elitist to think that museums should focus on Jacques-Louis David and not, say, David Bowie. The Brooklyn Museum currently has a show on the former; it will not break attendance records as their 2018 show on the latter did.

Matthew Yokobosky, the curator who organized David Bowie is, has now created Studio 54: Night Magic, an inquiry into the midtown Manhattan nightclub that opened in 1977 and closed three years later but still serves, 40-plus years on, as a metonym for glamour, decadence, drugs, celebrity. It’s a study of material culture, fashion design, photography, music, and video. As I wandered through the show, I couldn’t even mutter But is it art? because there’s disco playing—insipid, impenetrable, somehow perfect—and I couldn’t think straight. I hope the museum guards are receiving hazard pay.

The show overexplains, anticipating your skepticism. It reminds us that the World Trade Center opened in 1973, a glimmer of optimism, a vision of the future, though the city was falling apart. It argues that Studio 54 was an expression of that thinking, the people of New York—black, white, gay, straight, rich, poor—getting together to have a little fun. It is an incredible show to see at this particular moment in time, but, of course, you cannot see it, as the Brooklyn Museum is closed for the nonce.