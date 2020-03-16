The morning after Donald Trump’s election, I boarded the subway outside my home in Brooklyn, bound for a series of drunken commiserations with shell-shocked friends. The diverse faces on the R train were all united in fear and disbelief. I kept reviewing the same surreal facts in my head: Hillary Clinton conceding, Barack Obama congratulating Trump in the White House, and the certainty that the Republicans would soon hold every lever of power, all of which would be in the service of an openly racist and xenophobic demagogue. For weeks and months afterward, every time I saw a newspaper headline or a heavily armed NYPD officer or a public park where someone had spray-painted swastikas, I had the same feeling of vulnerability and dread. They controlled everything. There was nowhere to escape.

The starkness of those feelings would eventually subside, as the Trump administration demonstrated its incompetence, as people of all backgrounds organized and resisted, as the more sheltered among us absorbed that much of the daily horror wasn’t actually new under Trump, and as a kind of grotesque normalcy set in. But I can never forget what that initial period felt like—the sudden sense of living in a different, and far more hostile, country than many of us had previously imagined.

HBO’s new six-part miniseries The Plot Against America is based on the 2004 Philip Roth novel of the same name, but it carries conscious echoes of that late 2016 moment. This has been made explicit by showrunner David Simon, best known for The Wire, who began this project in 2018 with Roth’s blessing in the final months before his death. “This is all allegorical to this moment,” Simon told Variety recently. “It’s not Lindbergh now, it’s Donald Trump. And it’s not Jews who are the most vulnerable cohorts among recent immigrant groups, it’s people with black and brown skin, people who are Muslims.”

Like Trump’s America, Lindbergh’s America doesn’t become Nazi Germany overnight. At least at first, not much changes in any material sense.

The novel and the series take place in an alternate timeline in which the Republicans nominate Charles Lindbergh, the widely beloved trans-Atlantic aviator who became an outspoken isolationist, to run for president against two-term incumbent Franklin Roosevelt in 1940—and Lindbergh wins, resulting in the United States staying out of World War II while antisemitic and fascist tendencies accelerate at home. The story, however, focuses not on Lindbergh but on the Levins, a lower-middle-class Jewish family in Newark very much resembling the family Roth grew up in. (In the book, they are simply the Roths—Herman and Bess and their sons Sandy and Philip, all the same as in real life.) It’s through the Levins that we experience the subtle shifts in everyday life before and after Lindbergh’s victory. Like Trump’s America, Lindbergh’s America doesn’t become Nazi Germany overnight. At least at first, not much changes in any material sense. But the Levins and their community are seized with an existential anxiety as threats continue to mount.