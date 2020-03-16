Most of the Jews of Newark are proud FDR Democrats who see themselves as fully American while preserving their neighborhood folkways, cheering on Britain’s war with Nazi Germany and loathing Lindbergh. But Bengelsdorf believes in America First; that is, in assimilation and isolation. He campaigns for Lindbergh (Ben Cole, who portrays the aviator as a nonentity); defends him from charges of anti-Semitism; and then serves as the White House’s court Jew, designing and implementing a New Deal–style agency called “Just Folks” that aims to relocate Jews from Eastern cities to rural heartland communities in Kentucky and Montana, where they can become more like “real Americans.” One of the more affecting plotlines involves this program’s sincere appeal to Philip’s older brother, Sandy (Caleb Malis), and the generational terror this strikes in his parents.

Ryder and Turturro deliciously capture an under-examined archetype of the Trump era: the frauds, mediocrities, and social climbers, including many American Jews on the right, who have embraced a president who flirts with anti-Semitism and who has emboldened far-right violence against Jewish communities. They represent different shades of collaborator: Ryder’s pathetic Evelyn is simply a dullard who wants to prove to her much smarter sister that she can make it, which turns out to mean waltzing with the Nazi foreign minister, Joachim von Ribbentrop, at a White House state dinner. Turturro’s Rabbi Bengelsdorf, meanwhile, is something darker: a pretentious, well-read gentleman who so thoroughly buys into the logic of respectability politics that it’s impossible to call him cynical. He really believes he’s helping his community, even though the only Jews who seem to be benefiting are himself and Evelyn, and even though their own positions within an administration that also includes Henry Ford are precarious.

But Lindbergh’s victory is no mere “plot”; it’s an extension of prejudices and injustices that Roth knew predated 1940.

Besides the Just Folks program, Lindbergh also makes good on his campaign pledge to keep America out of war. When Philip’s cousin Alvin (Anthony Boyle) volunteers with the Canadian army “to kill Nazis” and comes back missing a leg, he is greeted not as a hero but as a pity case by his community and a potential subversive by the U.S. government. Meanwhile, across the country, anti-Semites—from rude hotel concierges to increasingly open Klansmen—grow bolder. Bess (a fantastic Zoe Kazan, who plays against the insufferable Jewish mother stereotype Roth promulgated in his earlier work and instead represents the family’s moral and intellectual bedrock) wants to flee to Canada, as many other Jewish families are already doing. But Herman (Morgan Spector), keeps refusing, even in the face of spreading violence and a kind of proto-McCarthyism. Herman has a tragic faith in America as a secure home for semi-assimilated Jews like the Levins. He rejects a vacation to Toronto in favor of dragging the family to Washington, D.C., where he has his sons read the Gettysburg Address on the wall of the Lincoln Memorial. “All men are created equal,” he recites. “It’s right there, plain as day.”