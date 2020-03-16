The Dangerous Race for a Quick Coronavirus Vaccine

As the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 sweeps across the world, scientists are racing to find vaccines that could stop the virus in its tracks. On Monday, Moderna Therapeutics, a Massachusetts-based company, began the first human clinical trials of its vaccine in Seattle, Washington—skipping the typical phase of trials wherein a new vaccine or medication is tested on animals first. A successful vaccine could be a lifesaver for many. But bioethicists are also concerned about the compressed timeline—and what it means for vaccine development in the future.

Some argue that desperate times call for desperate measures—that the risks of a worsening pandemic outweigh the possibility that the vaccine could adversely affect participants. The call for trial participants, put out by the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, where the study will be conducted, pointed out that a vaccine is “urgently needed” because of the large number of people already sick or likely to get sick around the world, and the virus’s ability to spread from person to person. Participants in the study, who must be healthy adults between 18 and 55 years of age, will receive a total of $1,100 for their participation—$100 “for each of the in-person study visits.”

In the United States, some of the pressure to create a vaccine quickly is coming from the top: President Donald Trump has said that a vaccine will be available “in a fairly quick manner”—having misunderstood in a meeting with drug company executives, according to The New York Times, the difference between when a vaccine is ready for initial trials and when it is ready to be offered to the public. He also reportedly offered a German company funding for a vaccine to which the U.S. would have exclusive rights. (The U.S. ambassador to Germany denied that there were plans to keep the vaccine solely for U.S. use.)

Moderna, a biotechnology company, sent their vaccine to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which will sponsor the trial, on February 24. By early March, Kaiser Permanente had begun recruiting participants for the study, which will last for just over a year. (Moderna declined to comment, telling me that they were no longer commenting on stories involving this vaccine development process, and Kaiser Permanente did not respond by press time; if they do, this story will be updated.)