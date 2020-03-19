The Brilliant Fault Lines of Little Fires Everywhere

Elena Richardson is pretty, white, and rich; a mother to four children and a wife who schedules sex with her clean-cut, hardworking husband as if she were scheduling a haircut. She has one son inexplicably named Moody, and another son called Trip. She is blonde in the very specific way that women like Elena Richardson tend to be blonde, which is to say that it is futile to imagine her hair any other color; she gets dressed in the very specific way that women like Elena Richardson get dressed, as if she is a living mannequin from Coach or Tory Burch. She shares her Slimfast with her daughter, and she measures out the calories in her wine, ensuring that no woman in the family Richardson is forced to suffer the indignity of a thick waistline. She is firm in her convictions, whether they are minor—“everyone,” she insists, “looks far better with a tan”—or major, not to mention majorly offensive. “Being gay,” she tells her husband, frowning sweetly as if she were trying to understand exactly what “gay” meant, “is a very weird thing.”

Until a mysterious new tenant moves into her rental home, Elena’s most immediate problem is the fact that The Vagina Monologues has been assigned to her all-female reading group. “You know Elizabeth—ever since she started at Planned Parenthood she’s just been so political,” she grumbles, primly. “And I hate that word. Couldn’t we just say The Virginia Monologues?” It feels inevitable that Reese Witherspoon has been cast as Elena Richardson in Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, and not just because Witherspoon is an executive producer. Almost nobody plays pretty, high-functioning bitches better. As Elena, she draws on some of her previous characters—the preppy pep of Elle Woods; the competitive, neurotic ambitiousness of Tracy Flick; the ritzy obliviousness of Evelyn Williams; the wealthy alpha vibe of Madeline Mackenzie—the way Dr. Frankenstein drew on dead bodies: She has created a new and startling monster, a composite with familiar parts.

Pearl has not yet learned to be mistrustful of the illusory softness of families like Elena’s, leaving her vulnerable to the subtlest forms of exploitation.

Little Fires Everywhere has familiar parts itself. It is a story about “race and class and privilege,” according to its author, and is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a place so in thrall to order that the grass there is not permitted to grow above six inches. (One assumes cutting is scheduled with the same exacting regularity as intercourse between the Richardsons.) The mysterious new tenant that I mentioned earlier is a luminous, bohemian single mother, Mia Warren, played by Kerry Washington with a beautifully modulated mix of fury, guardedness, and hipster chill. Mia smokes weed, makes art, and sleeps with whomever she feels like sleeping with, moving from town to town and sometimes living in her car. Her teenage daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood), has never met her father and is less keen on their nomadic existence than her mother. She has also not yet learned to be mistrustful of the illusory softness of families like Elena’s, leaving her vulnerable to the subtlest forms of exploitation. “You’re letting some rich spoiled white girl turn you into her dress-up doll,” Mia tells her, horrified, when she befriends Elena’s elder daughter, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), maybe because Mia knows that ownership sometimes starts out looking like admiration.

Exploitation, along with the supposed subjectiveness of what it means to be exploited, is one of the primary themes of Little Fires Everywhere. Ask the Richardsons about the Warrens, and they might position themselves as the would-be saviors of a wayward, penniless, and desperate family. Ask the Warrens what they think about the Richardsons, and the picture may change a little. More than Little Fires Everywhere’s soapy and somewhat predictable twists and turns, it is the interplay between its two leads that generates the most worthwhile heat—a pas de deux between a white woman who cannot keep herself from being racially insensitive and a black woman socialized to smile politely up until the point of detonation. The show’s biggest storyline—a legal dispute surrounding a baby who was once abandoned by a desperate, stone-broke Chinese immigrant, and who has since been taken in by an affluent family who are friendly with the Richardsons—is itself a Rorschach test for viewers, asking whether the best mother is the mother who can provide financially or whether money does not matter in the face of familial love and blood ties. Should the baby be called May Ling Chow or Mirabelle McCullough? Your perspective may have something to do with your voting history.