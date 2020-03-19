The Brilliant Fault Lines of Little Fires Everywhere

It does not help that people who live like the Richardsons do tend, even in life, to rely on patently unsound reasoning and false equivalences in order to justify their own superiority, making fictional WASPs harder to write without descending into outright satire. Still, Witherspoon and Washington are skilled performers, lending their respective characters some necessary depth. When Elena hears that Lexie’s chosen college is requiring her to write an application that includes a personal essay about hardship, she is thrown. “Your father and I worked very hard to prevent you from having any hardships in life,” she says. “They’re gonna punish you because you have good parents that make good choices?” Her suggestion that her children face discrimination for the crime of being too white, rich, and expensively educated would seem too far-fetched if it did not appear on social media, in comment sections, and in op-eds with a regularity too chilling to be actually funny.

Elena no doubt thinks of herself as a decent person, in the way that people who mistake politeness and decorum for true kindness often do.

Elena no doubt thinks of herself as a decent person, in the way that people who mistake politeness and decorum for true kindness often do. It does not occur to her that meeting a black woman and asking whether she would like a new job as a maid is not just racist but unhinged; when she tells two black teenagers that they must “have so much in common” at a party, she presumably imagines she is being a good host. (When she remarks to Mia that her grandmother was on the local board that voted for desegregation, her eyes all but whisper: “By the way, I would have voted for Obama for a third term if I could.” ) Elena is the kind of woman who might identify as “socially liberal but economically conservative” or declare that she’s incapable of “seeing color,” making her the perfect physical manifestation of white privilege. She cannot understand why Mia likes to “make things about race.” “You made this about race the day you stood on the street and begged me to be your maid,” Mia spits back. “White women always want to be friends with their maid. I was not your maid, Elena. And I was never your friend.”

That inability to see why somebody who is not white might choose to “make things about race” inflects a scene where Pearl and Moody Richardson, having been caught trespassing and reported to neighborhood watch, are driven home by a man wearing uniform. Mia is terrified at first because she thinks he is a cop; Elena, figuring that teenagers do teenage things, has no idea why any of this is a big deal. It made me think of April 2013, when Reese Witherspoon was flagged down by the cops for driving drunk and, on their dashcam, was recorded yelling things like: “I’m a U.S. citizen, and I’m allowed to stand on American ground,” and: “Do you know my name?” and: “You’re about to find out who I am!” “I told [the cop] I was pregnant,” she said that May, in an interview on Good Morning America. “I’m not pregnant! I said crazy things. You only hear me laughing because I had no idea what I was talking about, and I am so sorry. I was so disrespectful to him. I have police officers in my family.” The specific patch of American ground she stood on when she railed against the officer arresting her was in Atlanta, the same place where more than one officer has been charged with murder for the shooting of an unarmed black man in the last few years. In her mug shot, she looks down as if embarrassed, but she has the tiniest smirk.