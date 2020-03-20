The New Republic Announces New Hires, Podcast and Launches New Visual Identity with March Issue

New York, NY — (February 13, 2020) — As The New Republic showcases an elegant and ambitious redesign with its March 2020 issue, the premier journal of liberal opinion also has announced significant business and hiring changes. In late January, TNR added several new writers to vital coverage areas and launched a podcast, The Politics of Everything. The magazine’s revamped look signals a new chapter in its creative evolution, encompassing a new logo and a fresh approach to typography, layout, photography, and illustration.

Conceived in partnership with storied global design and branding house Pentagram, the redesign pays homage to The New Republic’s singular place in political and cultural debate. “Since its founding in 1914 at the height of the Progressive Era, The New Republic, through all its various mutations, has been the principal standard bearer for the best of the liberal tradition in America,” said the magazine’s owner, Win McCormack. “Graphically as well as editorially, we have tried to design a contemporary New Republic suitable for the unparalleled and fraught period of political history in which we find ourselves now.”

Both Pentagram and The New Republic brought their print legacies to the creative process. This collaborative effort comes across strongly in the new design’s embrace of the magazine’s journalistic and political heritage—a visual reflection of the robust brand of liberal inquiry that’s been synonymous with The New Republic for more than a century.

“For a publication birthed at the time of the Great War, The New Republic’s current and future aspirations don’t neglect its heritage but add a larger sense of the contemporary,” said Eddie Opara, partner at Pentagram. “The New Republic is indicative of being intelligent, cultured and incisive, and the new identity and overall design characteristics speak verbally and visually with assertiveness, in line with its tradition of robust political, societal and cultural opinions, critiques and polemics.”