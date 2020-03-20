The New Republic Announces New Hires, Podcast and Launches New Visual Identity with March Issue

New York, NY — (February 13, 2020) — As The New Republic showcases an elegant and ambitious redesign with its March 2020 issue, the premier journal of liberal opinion also has announced significant business and hiring changes. In late January, TNR added several new writers to vital coverage areas and launched a podcast, The Politics of Everything. The magazine’s revamped look signals a new chapter in its creative evolution, encompassing a new logo and a fresh approach to typography, layout, photography, and illustration.

Conceived in partnership with storied global design and branding house Pentagram, the redesign pays homage to The New Republic’s singular place in political and cultural debate. “Since its founding in 1914 at the height of the Progressive Era, The New Republic, through all its various mutations, has been the principal standard bearer for the best of the liberal tradition in America,” said the magazine’s owner, Win McCormack. “Graphically as well as editorially, we have tried to design a contemporary New Republic suitable for the unparalleled and fraught period of political history in which we find ourselves now.”