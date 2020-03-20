The New Republic Takes on Pack Journalism and the Media’s Obsession with Polling in April Issue

NEW YORK — (March 19, 2020) — In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, The New Republic’s team of journalists is extensively covering the developments of the coronavirus’s spread and its impact on politics and the economy.

For The New Republic’s April 2020 issue, veteran campaign reporter Walter Shapiro lays out how market pressures and professional hubris have undone our political media. In “The Wrong Stuff,” Shapiro writes that “the media has been consistently and unapologetically wrong in chronicling the 2020 Democratic race.” Covering his 11th presidential election, Shapiro warns against a “slavish devotion to polls” and pack journalism—“the simple human reality that no one wants to be wrong”—while recognizing that “horse-race coverage remains inescapable because of the formidable demand for it amongst readers and TV viewers.” But journalists should wield their power more intelligently and responsibly. When the media insists that certain candidates can’t win, fundraising for those candidates dries up. “Just ask Cory Booker, the last serious African American candidate in the race, who yielded to the inevitable in mid-January after months of threatening to drop out if he couldn’t meet his fundraising targets.”

Also in this issue, staff writer Alex Pareene compares politicians “who make big promises, and those who Get Things Done.” In “Headmaster Syndrome,” Pareene challenges readers to look more critically at the latter group. “It is perhaps unwise to make big promises and then fail to deliver on them completely...But moderates who speak out against proposing grand plans should be wary of a tendency in their own politics: They often claim to have delivered on their promises when, in reality, they didn’t.”

Other highlights: