The Other Latif and the Radiolab Problem

Early on, Nasser discovers that the government actually came to agree: Nasir was approved for release by the equivalent of a Guantánamo parole board right at the end of President Obama’s second term, in 2016. For some reason, however, he was never actually released, and then Donald Trump came into office, and the window of opportunity closed. So, a second mystery twines around the first, since Nasser has no idea what Nasir did or did not confess during that parole board hearing, or why his release never happened.

Mistrusting the government’s heavily redacted record, Nasser decides to personally investigate the allegations that led the U.S. government to detain Abdul Latif Nasir, and why he has not yet been freed. Nasser travels to Morocco to visit Abdul Latif Nasir’s family, pores over every bit of Wikileaked government paper he can find, and ultimately builds a detailed portrait of his subject.

There’s plenty of murky water there to investigate, and the injustice of Nasir’s torture and long detention becomes burningly clear as The Other Latif goes on.