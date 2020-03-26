The Other Latif and the Radiolab Problem

The Other Latif—a new serialized podcast and radio show by Latif Nasser, a producer at the WNYC subsidiary Radiolab—is about a case of overlapping identities. After discovering that a detainee at Guantánamo Bay shares his name, Nasser (who had at one time gone by Abdul Latif) sets out to discover whether his Moroccan namesake, Abdul Latif Nasir, is a martyred innocent or a murderer.

According to the U.S. government, Nasir was captured with other fighters in Pakistan in 2001. Their intelligence said that he was an associate of Osama Bin Laden, a fighter at Tora Bora, and the mastermind bomber behind the destruction of the Buddhas of Banyam. Shelby Sullivan Bennis, Nasir’s lawyer, asserts that her client is innocent. Nasir has been tortured and detained without charges or trial, she says, for 18 years.

Early on, Nasser discovers that the government actually came to agree: Nasir was approved for release by the equivalent of a Guantánamo parole board right at the end of President Obama’s second term, in 2016. For some reason, however, he was never actually released, and then Donald Trump came into office, and the window of opportunity closed. So, a second mystery twines around the first, since Nasser has no idea what Nasir did or did not confess during that parole board hearing, or why his release never happened.

Mistrusting the government’s heavily redacted record, Nasser decides to personally investigate the allegations that led the U.S. government to detain Abdul Latif Nasir, and why he has not yet been freed. Nasser travels to Morocco to visit Abdul Latif Nasir’s family, pores over every bit of Wikileaked government paper he can find, and ultimately builds a detailed portrait of his subject.