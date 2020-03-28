The Bonkers Appeal of The Tiger King

Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle in The Tiger King (Courtesy of Netflix)

There’s Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, a repulsive doctor of “mystical science” who provided the animals for Ace Ventura and Doctor Doolittle. He rides an elephant named Bubbles around his private zoo, and we see him clutch a tiger in his arms as he zooms down a waterslide. The zoo is staffed by young female “apprentices” who work seven days a week. A former employee recalls living on the property in a cockroach-strewn horse stall and allowing Antle to arrange for her to get breast implants so that she could get a few days’ sleep. She says Antle prefers virgins, because then he can initiate a sexual bond that keeps them on his compound as cheap, 24/7 labor. Antle is a big fan of the Hindu concept of Shaktipat, meaning the transmission of wisdom from one person to the other, except that he exclusively conducts it through touch: “Shaktipat of the penis,” the former employee calls it.

Then there’s Jeff Lowe, a man who also maintains multiple relationships and is in the habit of luring women into his hotel suites with tiger kittens. In the final episode, we see him sitting next to his pregnant wife, Lauren, explaining that next week she will give birth: “Then we get Lauren back in the gym.” Lowe eventually goes into business with another big cat enthusiast, Tim Stark, who admires Doc Antle’s style of zookeeping: “How the fuck do you got these women trained?” he marvels.

Tiger King turns out not to be about big cats themselves but about the way that controlling men use them to enhance their charisma, trick vulnerable young people into working for free, and generally treat them as extensions of themselves. Though there are (many) joyful and funny moments in Tiger King, watching that dynamic play out over and over again is nauseating. Several crocodiles and a handsome young man die as a result of Joe Exotic’s behavior. All of them are innocent.