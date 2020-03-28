The Bonkers Appeal of The Tiger King

In retrospect, Carole Baskin probably should have taken it more seriously the day her mailbox exploded with snakes. A self-appointed champion for the rights of big cats, Carole received those snakes from Joe Exotic, a mulleted zookeeper who does not wear underwear but does record country music. In the video for his ballad “I Saw a Tiger,” Joe stands on the roof of an emergency vehicle and croons about making tiger eye contact. It’s magnificent.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is the protagonist of the bewildering new Netflix series The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which has proven an enormous hit among isolated Americans seeking entertainment. (Cardi B has even tweeted about it.) Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, is his chief antagonist (although Joe’s enemies multiply as the seven-part series goes on). We meet Carole as she takes us on a tour of the graves of her own former cats, tears welling as she explains that “Champagne was a Canada lynx.” Her husband, Howard, thinks “it would be fair to say that Carole is the Mother Theresa of cats.”

Both Carole and Joe keep big cats in cages on their large estates—Carole’s in Florida, Joe’s in Oklahoma—but one identifies as an activist, the other a businessman.

For either to prosper, it seems, the other must be extinguished. Their mutual hatred generates a white heat that could burn through your laptop screen. What unspools is a frankly incredible story involving a vast array of crimes, criminals, and the enormous animals they love. As a zookeeper named Erik Cowie observes, “These people are fucking insane, man.”