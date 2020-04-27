Turn On, Tune In, Cash In

Her Guanyin statuette was carved, with great delicacy, from a burl—a bulbous, knotty outgrowth of a tree that typically emerges out of some area of trauma, like an injury or an infection. From the outside, burl wood appears deformed, all grayish scabs of nasty bark. Inside, it reveals colorful lumps and concentric swirls, cresting and falling, burrowed inside one another in seemingly infinite regress. As you ponder a burl’s interior design, you get the distinct impression that nature went nutty with a spirograph. A burl evinces both illness and the response to that illness, the journey from harm to healing. It’s a suitable material, both as homage to a Buddhist goddess of compassion who heeds the anguished cries of the living—and as an allegory for the therapeutic power of psychedelics.

Goedeke’s trip would, not unlike the burl itself, traverse beneath the hard carapace of her isolated suffering and evoke something much bigger, even transformative. The psilocybin sessions would find her fearlessly confronting much of the deeper anguish roiling just beneath the surface of her conscious mind: the sources of her depression, the fallout from a destabilizing kidney cancer diagnosis, the trauma of her childhood abuse. As this trip wore on, she’d find herself bartering with a voice deep inside her, leaving her own body, and seeing herself as a golden thread woven together in a tapestry with a trillion others. Finally, deep in a hallucinatory revel, she saw herself scooping up the sins and miseries of all of human history and laying them, as she relates it, through fitful sobs, “at the feet of the divine.”

The Joseph V. Brady Behavioral Biology Research Building at Johns Hopkins University’s Bayview Campus in east Baltimore is an unlikely site for encounters with a cosmic Over-Soul. It looks like a generic office complex, framed by browning shrubs and signage about where and where not to park. When my taxi driver pulls up to it, just off a stretch of the interstate, we both take a look at a big construction site across the way—a glass-and-faux-stone outcropping so featureless, modern, and nondescript that when I ask him what he expects it will be, he wanly replies, “Could be either houses or restaurants.”