In The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel Finally Takes Cromwell to the Block

There are moments when it is difficult to tell whether Mantel is reflecting the vaguer state of her hero’s mind, or simply writing baggily. For example, she uses the adjective “jaundiced” six times in The Mirror and the Light. Is this because cynical old men are more jaundiced, or because ploughing through the same material over and over again has caused the sixteenth century to close over Mantel’s head, blocking out the light and causing her to reach for tools closest to hand?

On the whole, I think the former is right: Cromwell missteps in The Mirror and the Light, ultimately losing his head himself. Mantel has to set him up to get lost in that paper jungle of his own design. One night, we see Cromwell dream. “History inks the skin,” his dreaming mind says, “it writes on the hide of sheep long slaughtered, or calves who never breathed; the dead cut away the ground beneath us.” Mantel has told critics that her books are ghost stories, and those ghosts crowd around her protagonist as time goes on, messing with his neat filing systems and diplomatic tricks. In his dream, he descends the stairs at his home, but “the tread falls away under his foot,” and below him the stairs now lead to “the city where the legions of Rome left their ashes beneath the earth, their glass in the soil, their bones in the river.”

The dream plunges down, “into the subsoil of himself, through France and Italy,” where he lived as a young man, “through the lowlands and the quicksands, by the marshes and meadows estuarine, through the floodplains of his dreams to where he wakes, shocked into a new day.” His mind is the unlucky place where the ink and earth mix. Cromwell loses control. Dazzled by his own reflected glory, he turns out to be as mortal as any other courtier.