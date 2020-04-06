In The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel Finally Takes Cromwell to the Block

It is also an abstract way of looking at the world. In Bring Up The Bodies, Mantel folds that abstraction into Cromwell’s emotional character. As his riches and stature grow, Cromwell starts “buying land in the lusher parts of England, but he has no leisure to visit it.” He owns a Shakespearean vision of old Albion, “these farms, these ancient manors in their walled gardens, these watercourses with their little quays, these ponds with their gilded fish rising to the hook; these vineyards, flower gardens, arbors and walks.” Since he is too busy to see them, they must remain to him “flat, each one a paper construct, a set of figures on a page of accounts. ... His acres are notional acres, sources of income, sources of dissatisfaction in the small hours, when he wakes up and his mind explores their geography.”

This alternative England made of text is ruled by Cromwell, not Henry—Henry can only think in terms of heirs and battlefields. Throughout the shocking events of his career, Cromwell uses England’s new bureaucratic apparatus to engineer murder at a distance, provoking inquiries into traitors and rebels who sometimes are only guilty of needing to get out of his way. As he thinks to himself while interrogating the ill-fated courtier Sir Henry Norris, “He needs guilty men. So he has found men who are guilty. Though perhaps not guilty as charged.”

The England of Cromwell’s imagination becomes many things. It is an engine of progress, to the mind of an Englishman proud of the Tudors’ legacy. It is an allegory of the nation itself, with its center occupied not by a monarch but by systems. Trade, laws, diplomacy: all kinds of power which happen on paper, on deeds and treaties. It is also, crucially, a tool of Cromwell’s conscience, which he uses to keep his actions at a comfortable remove from his own soul. They’re not crimes, to him—just functions of a system that end with heads rolling across their own puddles of gore.

The Mirror and the Light is longer and more ponderous than its predecessors. At 784 pages, it doesn’t have the taut energy of the first two books, but then neither does an old man have the taut energy of his youth. In Wolf Hall, there were long passages of contemplation and memory, but here they swell and almost edge out the events at court, even though those events have turned lewder and more violent: more deaths, more blood, more sex.