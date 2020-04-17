Looks like you’re using a browser we don’t support.

To improve your visit to our site, take a minute and upgrade your browser.

Menu
MagazineSign In

Blessed Are the Rich

By

Add to Pocket

If the scriptures punched into me anything, it’s that the future
is a torso in a bag, hidden in prison

before summoned to be true. Space-sex, where has your winter gone?
Today we lust after younger gravities.

Sudden February in New York City too hot and royal blue.
Like a comet’s coma. Robot-blood.

And the collective cerebrum in tech plants a bramble
of code: cellular fruit to get there first—

one of the exoplanets, the news outlets say, must be awash in water:
H2O slapping its weeping waves around a cobalt. A hole diluting.

Wet. For what? Flagpole? A NASA emoji.
Signs of alien life are now more probable than ever.

There’s no geometry to language, but in America, alien
borders me and everyone and I love. Shoot-shoot.

Skirting my street, elm branches aglow
with plastic bags: wings. Dirt-bound. So faint a verve of dead light, dead meat.

Familiar footsteps ... the uninterpreted world
signals smoke in the distance: no, no. Fact that assaults us.

In coalition with our ape-skull, I want to be thankful.
Eggshell in space. Milk-toothy ache; small dwarf—

Trappist-1. The Ultra-cool, our astro-monk.
Solar Sister, so tell us—how to, how to

disassemble our fragile empire without ballooning
the glottal-bleat system for another.

The red moon in our mouth
wreaks havoc. That debt. The digits of home.

Aria Aber is the author of Hard Damage, which won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry in 2018.

Read More
Magazine, May 2020, Poetry

Copyright 2020 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy