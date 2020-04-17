Blessed Are the Rich

If the scriptures punched into me anything, it’s that the future

is a torso in a bag, hidden in prison

before summoned to be true. Space-sex, where has your winter gone?

Today we lust after younger gravities.

Sudden February in New York City too hot and royal blue.

Like a comet’s coma. Robot-blood.

And the collective cerebrum in tech plants a bramble

of code: cellular fruit to get there first—

one of the exoplanets, the news outlets say, must be awash in water:

H2O slapping its weeping waves around a cobalt. A hole diluting.

Wet. For what? Flagpole? A NASA emoji.

Signs of alien life are now more probable than ever.

There’s no geometry to language, but in America, alien

borders me and everyone and I love. Shoot-shoot.

Skirting my street, elm branches aglow

with plastic bags: wings. Dirt-bound. So faint a verve of dead light, dead meat.

Familiar footsteps ... the uninterpreted world

signals smoke in the distance: no, no. Fact that assaults us.

In coalition with our ape-skull, I want to be thankful.

Eggshell in space. Milk-toothy ache; small dwarf—

Trappist-1. The Ultra-cool, our astro-monk.

Solar Sister, so tell us—how to, how to

disassemble our fragile empire without ballooning

the glottal-bleat system for another.

The red moon in our mouth

wreaks havoc. That debt. The digits of home.