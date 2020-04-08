Don’t Look For Patient Zeros

According to Shilts, Dugas had single-handedly spread HIV to hundreds of other gay men as he jetted across the country; the journalist wrote that the flight attendant was the person responsible for introducing AIDS into North America, and that, to a large extent, he’d done so deliberately. Shilts’s portrayal was captivating—Dugas was a beautiful, blond sociopath who continued having unprotected sex long after receiving his diagnosis. “He would have sex with you, turn up the lights in the cubicle, and point out his Kaposi’s sarcoma lesions,” Shilts wrote. “‘I’ve got gay cancer,’ he’d say. ‘I’m going to die and so are you.’”

PATIENT ZERO AND THE MAKING OF THE AIDS EPIDEMIC by Richard A. McKay University of Chicago Press, 400 pp., $35.00

Yet, as McKay writes in his impeccably researched book, it’s unclear if Dugas ever actually said this. It is clear, however, that Dugas—who died in 1984—was not responsible for introducing AIDS into the continent. But because of And the Band Played On, he became a posthumous pariah, a symbol of contagion and evil and the dangers of promiscuity. Newspapers around the world reported that Dugas was the “patient zero” who caused the American epidemic. The first was the New York Post: “The Man Who Gave Us AIDS.” Soon, another paper in New York ran the headline, “The Monster Who Gave Us AIDS,” while the National Review labeled him “the Columbus of AIDS.” A few years later, a roguishly beautiful Jeffrey Nordling portrayed Dugas in the HBO adaptation of And the Band Played On, laughing haughtily at the idea of infecting “thousands of men all over the world, whose faces I cannot even remember.”



In fact, the term “patient zero” was based on a typo. McKay reveals that it originated from an epidemiological study, conducted by researchers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of early AIDS cases in southern California. The CDC researchers asked these patients to report their sexual contacts so that the scientists could “discover the source of the current outbreak.” Two-thirds of the men in the study reported more than a thousand lifetime partners, but most could only remember a handful. But, to the researchers’ delight, one man—Case 57—had kept a small address book in which he recorded dozens of his sexual contacts; he provided the researchers with 72 names. Case 57 was Gaétan Dugas, and he was the only man in the study who wasn’t from California, so, as the researchers prepared their study for publication, they labeled him “Patient O”—short for “Out[side]-of-California.” Yet at some point, possibly because of secretarial error, “Patient O” became “Patient 0.” Soon, this would become “Patient Zero.” When, in 1984, this study was published, the researchers placed “Patient 0” in the center of a cluster diagram, with lines radiating out from him to sexual contacts like a sun; this further entrenched the incorrect notion that this one man, Dugas, was the source of AIDS.