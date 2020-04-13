The Rise of the Lurker

It’s a moment when you deprive the network of the one thing it thrives on—your data. As Joanne McNeil points out in her new book, Lurking, young people with an interest in how Facebook algorithms work have used this technique since the beginning: They deprived their Facebook profiles of data and watched which friends it recommended, which posts the algorithm pushed on them. Perhaps, they hoped, starving the mill of its grist would reveal how the gears turned at 1 Hacker Way, how Facebook’s faceless engineers thought about categories like friendship, network, etc. When we abandon a playground like Facebook without truly leaving it, we all get to see what the machinery looks like without the shiny, reflective cladding of the content we create. We get to witness ourselves, transformed and repackaged as something else.

McNeil defines lurking as “listening and witnessing on the internet, rather than opining and capturing the attention of others.” Her book represents a record of a sustained act of lurking. Just as the nineteenth-century flaneur gets intoxicated on a strange mix of empathy and detachment, the lurker sees their historic moment by being above it and very much ensconced in it. And, as McNeil points out, it can be thrilling. She likens learning from a Twitter hashtag to “passing a kaleidoscope around a campfire,” describes how early blogs provided “a departure from the sanctitude and solitude of writing,” and points to the gorgeous artifacts of early Google Street View, such as Leonard Cohen on a lawn chair in L.A. Fellow travelers of hers from back in the day will remember the thrills only too well.

Just like the flaneur, the lurker, of course, depends on others who are very much not lurking. The flaneur thrives on getting lost in the crowd, and the lurker can lurk only in a herd of users, the people who are actively engaged on the platform. McNeil bears witness to the process by which, as she puts it in the subtitle of the book, “a person became a user,” a process that she seems to regard as both a historic inevitability and one that we can profoundly shape.