The Rise of the Lurker

If you’re over a certain age and you were ever on Facebook, you’re on your way off it. Every time Mark Zuckerberg does something creepy or bows to pressure from the Trump administration, one acquaintance or another announces that they’re quitting, and every time you think: Yeah, maybe this is the moment for me to get out. After all, what used to seem to you a vibrant, garrulous hangout space, or at least a reasonable simulation of one, has become a ghost town. But it seems those who leave are only the tip of an even larger iceberg, one consisting of people who never deactivated their account but log on largely to message others, to like the occasional birth announcement, to respond when tagged. I am one of them. We are the lurkers. And now there’s a book about us.



LURKING: HOW A PERSON BECAME A USER by Joanne McNeil MCD, 304 pp., $28.00

I’m sure the experience of Facebook as one of lurking is not universally true (after all, the number of people signing up for Facebook accounts still seems to be growing and stood at 2.5 billion in late 2019), but when it happens among your network, the implosion is fairly swift. It’s a form of ecosystem collapse. If the people you enjoyed on Facebook are no longer on Facebook, why would you hang around? It’s an interesting moment, as an active community doesn’t so much quit as it simply ceases to post, becoming instead a community of observers with increasingly little to observe besides the pure gyration of an algorithm with less and less to hold onto.

It’s a moment when you deprive the network of the one thing it thrives on—your data. As Joanne McNeil points out in her new book, Lurking, young people with an interest in how Facebook algorithms work have used this technique since the beginning: They deprived their Facebook profiles of data and watched which friends it recommended, which posts the algorithm pushed on them. Perhaps, they hoped, starving the mill of its grist would reveal how the gears turned at 1 Hacker Way, how Facebook’s faceless engineers thought about categories like friendship, network, etc. When we abandon a playground like Facebook without truly leaving it, we all get to see what the machinery looks like without the shiny, reflective cladding of the content we create. We get to witness ourselves, transformed and repackaged as something else.

McNeil defines lurking as “listening and witnessing on the internet, rather than opining and capturing the attention of others.” Her book represents a record of a sustained act of lurking. Just as the nineteenth-century flaneur gets intoxicated on a strange mix of empathy and detachment, the lurker sees their historic moment by being above it and very much ensconced in it. And, as McNeil points out, it can be thrilling. She likens learning from a Twitter hashtag to “passing a kaleidoscope around a campfire,” describes how early blogs provided “a departure from the sanctitude and solitude of writing,” and points to the gorgeous artifacts of early Google Street View, such as Leonard Cohen on a lawn chair in L.A. Fellow travelers of hers from back in the day will remember the thrills only too well.