What Causes Schizophrenia?

Thanksgiving 1972 was a bad one for Mimi Galvin. When she and her husband Don went out to dinner with his Air Force colleagues and their wives, she liked to project the image of a proud mother of an all-American brood. But Mimi was on the brink of losing control. The two eldest of her 12 children were fighting, and she could only watch as their brawl spilled into the dining room and upended her perfect holiday table. She walked into the kitchen and smashed her special Thanksgiving gingerbread house into bits.

Mimi’s heart, her image, and the gingerbread house are among the many broken things in Robert Kolker’s new book Hidden Valley Road. Named for the street the Galvins lived on in Colorado Springs, Kolker’s book splices the history of their family with an account of the gradual rise of genetic research in studying and treating mental illness. The Galvins present an extraordinary case: six of Mimi and Don’s ten boys developed schizophrenia, striking at the heart of a debate over whether nature or nurture determines who we are.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5) states that a schizophrenic person must experience at least two of the five qualifying symptoms: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, grossly disorganized or catatonic behavior, and negative symptoms like apathy or anhedonia. That loose definition is the result of a century of argument, experiment, and loss.

In 1903, a German judge named Daniel Paul Schreber published Memoirs of a Nervous Illness, an account of his psychotic break and subsequent treatment in an asylum. He believed he was communicating with people along “divine rays.” The Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler coined the term “schizophrenia” at around the same time. (Schizo is Latin for “splitting,” but Bleuler meant it to refer to the split between the inner and outer lives of the patient, not split personalities—a woefully long-standing misinterpretation that Kolker corrects.)